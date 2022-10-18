Starting at No. 1: South Carolina atop first women’s basketball Top 25 for new season

The Gamecocks’ road to a repeat is quickly approaching.

The South Carolina women’s basketball opens the season as the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 that was released on Tuesday. USC has been ranked preseason No. 1 for three-straight seasons.

“This is where we wanted to be and envisioned for our program,” coach Dawn Staley told the AP. “I got to give it to our players. We constantly get some of the best players in the country. They put us in this position as they work extremely hard. I don’t know if they come in and say, ‘I want to be the No. 1 team in the country,’ but they do say they want to be national champions. This is a step to being a national champion.”

Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee are Nos. 2 through 5 in the preseason poll, respectively.

The Gamecocks never relinquished its top spot last year, and turned its No. 1 status into a national championship win. South Carolina also won the SEC regular-season title last year.

The Gamecocks lost two games last season, but none to opponents that entered those meetings as Top 25 teams. They posted an 11-0 record against ranked teams in 2021-22, while surrendering just 50.7 points per game.

USC returns four of its five starters from its national championship run: Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton.

AP WBB preseason Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Texas

4. Iowa

5. Tennessee

6. Connecticut

7. Louisville

8. Iowa State

9. Notre Dame

10. NC State

11. Indiana

12. North Carolina

13. Virginia Tech

14. Ohio State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Maryland

18. Baylor

19. Arizona

20. Oregon

21. Creighton

22. Nebraska

23. South Dakota State

24. Princeton

25. Michigan

PRESEASON SEC PICKS

The Gamecocks were picked by media to win the SEC in 2022-23, the league announced Tuesday.

Boston and Cooke were named to the Preseason All-SEC first team. Boston has made the All-SEC first team three times at South Carolina.

Boston was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year. She was named SEC Player of the Year for the first time after last season.

2022-23 SEC preseason media poll

1. South Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

7. Kentucky

8. Mississippi State

9. Georgia

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

SEC preseason Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC first team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC second team

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU