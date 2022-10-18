ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Starting at No. 1: South Carolina atop first women’s basketball Top 25 for new season

By Jeremiah Holloway
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303HRJ_0iddhaX000

The Gamecocks’ road to a repeat is quickly approaching.

The South Carolina women’s basketball opens the season as the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 that was released on Tuesday. USC has been ranked preseason No. 1 for three-straight seasons.

“This is where we wanted to be and envisioned for our program,” coach Dawn Staley told the AP. “I got to give it to our players. We constantly get some of the best players in the country. They put us in this position as they work extremely hard. I don’t know if they come in and say, ‘I want to be the No. 1 team in the country,’ but they do say they want to be national champions. This is a step to being a national champion.”

Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee are Nos. 2 through 5 in the preseason poll, respectively.

The Gamecocks never relinquished its top spot last year, and turned its No. 1 status into a national championship win. South Carolina also won the SEC regular-season title last year.

The Gamecocks lost two games last season, but none to opponents that entered those meetings as Top 25 teams. They posted an 11-0 record against ranked teams in 2021-22, while surrendering just 50.7 points per game.

USC returns four of its five starters from its national championship run: Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton.

AP WBB preseason Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Texas

4. Iowa

5. Tennessee

6. Connecticut

7. Louisville

8. Iowa State

9. Notre Dame

10. NC State

11. Indiana

12. North Carolina

13. Virginia Tech

14. Ohio State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Maryland

18. Baylor

19. Arizona

20. Oregon

21. Creighton

22. Nebraska

23. South Dakota State

24. Princeton

25. Michigan

PRESEASON SEC PICKS

The Gamecocks were picked by media to win the SEC in 2022-23, the league announced Tuesday.

Boston and Cooke were named to the Preseason All-SEC first team. Boston has made the All-SEC first team three times at South Carolina.

Boston was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year. She was named SEC Player of the Year for the first time after last season.

2022-23 SEC preseason media poll

1. South Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

7. Kentucky

8. Mississippi State

9. Georgia

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

SEC preseason Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC first team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC second team

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina is picked to finish last in the SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The individuals attending SEC Media Day are not expecting Lamont Paris' first team at South Carolina to be a factor in the conference. The Gamecocks have been picked to finish last in the league as those who cover SEC basketball expected Carolina to play the role of a program undergoing a major rebuilding project even with the addition of 5-star forward GG Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
10K+
Followers
483
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy