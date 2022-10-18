ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Lucky lad adopts puppy during fundraiser to benefit Hawkins County Humane Society

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

The Good Stuff on Main Street partnered with Honkeytonk Hakes to benefit The Hawkins County Humane Society with an Oct. 8 fundraiser.

The Humane Society had an on the spot adoptathon featuring four Heeler mixed puppies that had been rescued from a roadside dumping.

Along with donations and 10% of sales, the Humane Society received $213 in cash. The Good Stuff also donated three gift cards worth $25 each for store merchandise. The gift cards will be used in a raffle for a future fundraiser.

One lucky puppy was adopted by Tyler Thompson after he and his Father stopped by. They were not there looking for a puppy that day but puppy love got the best of Tyler who just couldn’t resist. His Father agreed and paid the adoption fee that will cover all shots plus spay/neuter.

People gathered for live music by Morgan And Alex while cuddling puppies. Wings from Honeytonk Hakes were sold and 10% of their sales were donated.

The Hawkins County Humane Society reported that three of the four puppies were adopted. And with a seriously overcrowded shelter the puppy adoptions were the star of the show. Tyler Thompson would likely agree.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

