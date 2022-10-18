Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Related
WMBF
HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a house fire in Little River Friday night. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-alarm fire at 5:11 p.m. Friday evening on Glenridge Road in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control.
cbs17
Myrtle Beach oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated condo had known structural damage for years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in a Myrtle Beach oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98...
WMBF
3 families displaced in Carolina Forest apartment fire, Red Cross assisting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three families are displaced after a fire at a Carolina Forest apartment complex. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Grey Fox Lane. According to the report, the fire was contained in the kitchen...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach leaders discuss adding golf cart parking spaces to beach accesses
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach leaders are on the lookout for more parking spaces. The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first hearing to move 18th Avenue’s beach access 8, 66 ft. to the south of its current location and add new amenities. The...
wpde.com
Man transported from Myrtle Beach jail dies at hospital, coroner says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was transported from the Myrtle Beach Dept. jail to an area hospital died Thursday, according to Horry County coroner Tamara Willard. NEW: Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center...
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called to the wreck around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea.
wpde.com
MBFD hosts first ever Public Safety Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts the first-ever Public Safety Say at the Coastal Grand Mall. Fire and police departments from both Horry and Georgetown Counties showed off their vehicles And demonstrated their capabilities. A simulation taught people how to deal with kitchen and...
wpde.com
Arson dogs visit Myrtle Beach for special training
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Arson dogs from across the country and Canada came to Myrtle Beach for training Wednesday. Three out of the 435 arson-sniffing pups are from the Grand Strand area. Each year, billions of dollars in property and hundreds of lives are lost from intentionally set...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Homeless man brutally beaten, killed in Myrtle Beach
On any given day of the week, there are 3,500 homeless people wandering the streets of Myrtle Beach looking for handouts. This past Sunday, a Myrtle Beach homeless man was assaulted and killed in the City of Myrtle Beach, according to Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner. Brian Durost, 45, died...
South Carolina Highway Patrol: Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-95 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving one vehicle and one pedestrian left one dead Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile marker 163 on I-95. A 2012 Honda Civic traveling north on […]
Homeless man assaulted, killed in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the […]
wpde.com
Pedestrian killed in Florence County crash, trooper says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after a crash on I-95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper James G. Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said at 9:40 p.m., a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-95 when it struck the...
wpde.com
Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The community appearance board also approved the final review for Futrell Park. Myrtle Beach City Council applied this summer for a $120,000 grant for a splash pad, which will be the city's first. The splash pad will have a drainage system and a regulated...
Man dies after being taken to hospital from Myrtle Beach jail, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Thursday after being taken to a hospital from the Myrtle Beach jail, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at about 1 a.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center hours after he was taken there from the jail, Willard said. An autopsy […]
abcnews4.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
Young girl missing from Florence County found safe, police say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A young girl reported missing from West Palmetto Street in Florence County was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee recommends allowing wind-driven shading devices on the beach
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee in a vote Wednesday asked city staff to come up with an ordinance to allow smaller wind-driven shading devices on the beach next year for a trial run. The committee asked staff to limit the size of the devices to no more than 80...
Next phase of dredging in Cherry Grove scheduled to begin in November
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The next phase of canal dredging in Cherry Grove is scheduled to begin in the first week of November, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Crews will work on canals between 42nd Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North, Graham said. Crews have already started prep work. Pipes […]
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
Horry County dealership bouncing back from new car shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In July of this year, Grand Strand Nissan only had six new cars on their lot. Today, things are looking a lot different. Robbie Haynes, general manager of Grand Strand Nissan, said it is a massive improvement. “It’s definitely getting better,” Haynes said. “I mean, if you could tell when […]
Comments / 0