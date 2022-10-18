ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a house fire in Little River Friday night. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-alarm fire at 5:11 p.m. Friday evening on Glenridge Road in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Man transported from Myrtle Beach jail dies at hospital, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was transported from the Myrtle Beach Dept. jail to an area hospital died Thursday, according to Horry County coroner Tamara Willard. NEW: Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

MBFD hosts first ever Public Safety Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts the first-ever Public Safety Say at the Coastal Grand Mall. Fire and police departments from both Horry and Georgetown Counties showed off their vehicles And demonstrated their capabilities. A simulation taught people how to deal with kitchen and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Arson dogs visit Myrtle Beach for special training

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Arson dogs from across the country and Canada came to Myrtle Beach for training Wednesday. Three out of the 435 arson-sniffing pups are from the Grand Strand area. Each year, billions of dollars in property and hundreds of lives are lost from intentionally set...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Homeless man brutally beaten, killed in Myrtle Beach

On any given day of the week, there are 3,500 homeless people wandering the streets of Myrtle Beach looking for handouts. This past Sunday, a Myrtle Beach homeless man was assaulted and killed in the City of Myrtle Beach, according to Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner. Brian Durost, 45, died...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian killed in Florence County crash, trooper says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after a crash on I-95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper James G. Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said at 9:40 p.m., a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-95 when it struck the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The community appearance board also approved the final review for Futrell Park. Myrtle Beach City Council applied this summer for a $120,000 grant for a splash pad, which will be the city's first. The splash pad will have a drainage system and a regulated...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County dealership bouncing back from new car shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In July of this year, Grand Strand Nissan only had six new cars on their lot. Today, things are looking a lot different.  Robbie Haynes, general manager of Grand Strand Nissan, said it is a massive improvement. “It’s definitely getting better,” Haynes said. “I mean, if you could tell when […]

