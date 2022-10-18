ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

22-year-old man reunites with the UPMC team that saved his life

By Jeremy Stout
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDGdB_0iddgbsS00

Williamsport, Pa. — A local 22-year-old man was reunited Friday with the UMPC Williamsport medical team that saved his life after he suffered a severe and still undiagnosed cardiac incident in June.

Benjamin Gaverick was a healthy 21-year-old when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

“It’s a call you obviously never hope you’re going to hear,” said Joy Gaverick, Ben’s mom and ICU nurse at UMPC Williamsport.

Joy and Barry, Ben's father, raced to Ben's home after being informed he had collapsed by Ben's girlfriend, Morgan. When they arrived, they found friends already performing CPR before EMTs could arrive.

“We arrived on the scene to find some bystanders and neighbors that heard it on the scanner performing CPR,” Joy said. “I can’t say enough about that part of it and the bystander CPR that was performed. That was key to his survival. Without that, he wouldn’t be here.”

Once EMS arrived, they attempted to revive Ben using a defibrillator and transported him to the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

“They did miraculous work as well to stabilize him, but quickly realized it was out of their scope,” Joy said.

Joy said she was informed they were going to transfer Ben to whichever hospital had a bed open and that she was “praying UPMC had a bed.” Luckily, they did, and Ben was transferred to UMPC Williamsport by helicopter.

Once Ben arrived at UMPC, he was placed on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) life support, which is used to provide cardiac and respiratory support.

“There were a couple of comments made by professionals, not to me but I heard them,” Barry said. “Ben was so bad that, from professionals that see this every day, they gave him a 10% chance. That’s it.”

Joy said that when Ben arrived at UPMC, everyone was ready for him and knew what they needed to do. She said the people in the room “weren’t just colleagues but friends.”

Ben was stabilized, but he had a long way to go.

Dr. Mark Osevala, UPMC cardio thoracic surgeon and part of Ben’s team, said, “He was intubated — in other words he had a breathing tube in. He was partially paralyzed. He was sedated. He was critically ill in that his oxygenation in his lungs was very poor. His heart function was weak. His blood pressure was low.”

“His organs were starting to fail because his heart was so weak from the event that it was refusing the rest of his organs,” Joy said.

This is when the decision was made to implant an Impella heart pump that would get Ben’s heart pumping again.

There was no blockage found during the implantation of the Impella device that would lead the to diagnosing the event as a heart attack, Osevala noted.

“He didn’t have a true heart attack,” Osevala said. “He could’ve had a virus that suddenly affected his heart function and caused him to have that arrest, or he could’ve had some other unknown type of ailment. In younger people who have this, it can be a mystery.”

Despite the mystery ailment, the Impella device served its role and got Ben’s heart pumping again.

“It was miraculous,” Joy said. “Within 24 hours, everything started to look better. Although he was still very criticallyl ill on ventilatory support and ECMO oxygenating his blood, his heart started to improve.”

Questions still lingered over Ben’s brain function once the Impella device was removed after five days.

The morning they started weaning Ben off sedation, Barry knelt by the side of Ben’s hospital bed and said a prayer.

“It wasn’t thirty minutes later [Ben] was starting to wake up, wiggle and move a little,” Joy said. “We were right there, and I said, ‘Ben, can you hear me?’ and he nodded his head. It … it was incredible. It was a moment I’ll never forget. The best moment of our lives.”

The ECMO and ventilator was removed after two weeks and Ben began rehabilitation with the goal of getting home by his 22nd birthday, which he achieved. He was in the hospital for 28 days total, and intubated for 16 of those days.

Ben had difficulty swallowing after being intubated for so long. He also needed to build back a considerable amount of muscle that had atrophied from being stationary for so long. At the hospital, he was also fitted with an implanted defibrillator.

Osevala said he credits the excellent bedside care and “love and support” from Ben’s family with the recovery.

“This right here is life-changing medicine,” Joy said, addressing the medical team. “You made the right decision together as a team at the exact right time, with the most innovative and state-of-the-art treatments that we have available, and [Ben] is here because of that.”

“What a job, what a job by the team,” Barry said commending the team for their “unbelievable professionalism and tender care.”

“I just can’t thank [the medical team] enough for getting me on my feet and where I’m at right now,” Ben said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

A life-saving donation in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Duke

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone

Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
MANSFIELD, PA
Newswatch 16

Police ask for help in deadly Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Still no suspects in a homicide last month in Williamsport. Now city police are asking for the public's help. Police say 41-year-old Heather Cohick was shot to death in a Williamsport apartment along West 4th Street on September 28th. Williamsport Police are looking to speak to...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Late night disturbance lands local man in jail

Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
CHEMUNG, NY
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle

SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after raid on home

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is facing several felony counts after police found 20 grams of crack inside a home with a stolen gun. The weapon was located inside a bedroom that belonged to Vincent Clark Langley, according to the affidavit. Police found a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm under a mattress inside a Crown Royal bag, next to narcotics and cash, detectives said. Investigators also found...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery

WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Students rock their education in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
DANVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. man sentenced after scamming victim during sports card sale

TUSCARORA, Pa. (WETM) — A Meshoppen man has been sentenced to incarceration after an investigation into him scamming a man from Australia out of tens of thousands of dollars in Basketball cards. Michael Benjamin, 37, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 42 months followed by Probation Supervision […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween heist ruins holiday fun

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Matt McCarrier of South Williamsport is known for his festive yard decorations around the holidays. For him, it's something he likes to share with his neighborhood. "I have been decorating for over 20 years now. People know this house, and people look forward to the...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Woman killed in Pittston Township crash

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local veterans to voice their experiences at 'Words of Warriors' event

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Vet Center will be providing a stage for local Veterans and their families to voice their experiences at an upcoming presentation aptly named "Words of Warriors." The event, hosted by the Williamsport Vet Center, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 3-5 p.m. at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. Members of the Vet Center will interview 13 local combat Veterans and family members during the event. The event will also feature music by the Repasz Band, music by a Veteran guitar group, Veteran artwork, a poetry reading, and a talk on suicide. A reception will follow for Veterans and their family members. To register, contact the Williamsport Vet Center at 570-327-5281 or WordsOfWarriors1023@gmail.com.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy