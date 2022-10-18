22-year-old man reunites with the UPMC team that saved his life

Williamsport, Pa. — A local 22-year-old man was reunited Friday with the UMPC Williamsport medical team that saved his life after he suffered a severe and still undiagnosed cardiac incident in June.

Benjamin Gaverick was a healthy 21-year-old when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

“It’s a call you obviously never hope you’re going to hear,” said Joy Gaverick, Ben’s mom and ICU nurse at UMPC Williamsport.

Joy and Barry, Ben's father, raced to Ben's home after being informed he had collapsed by Ben's girlfriend, Morgan. When they arrived, they found friends already performing CPR before EMTs could arrive.

“We arrived on the scene to find some bystanders and neighbors that heard it on the scanner performing CPR,” Joy said. “I can’t say enough about that part of it and the bystander CPR that was performed. That was key to his survival. Without that, he wouldn’t be here.”

Once EMS arrived, they attempted to revive Ben using a defibrillator and transported him to the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

“They did miraculous work as well to stabilize him, but quickly realized it was out of their scope,” Joy said.

Joy said she was informed they were going to transfer Ben to whichever hospital had a bed open and that she was “praying UPMC had a bed.” Luckily, they did, and Ben was transferred to UMPC Williamsport by helicopter.

Once Ben arrived at UMPC, he was placed on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) life support, which is used to provide cardiac and respiratory support.

“There were a couple of comments made by professionals, not to me but I heard them,” Barry said. “Ben was so bad that, from professionals that see this every day, they gave him a 10% chance. That’s it.”

Joy said that when Ben arrived at UPMC, everyone was ready for him and knew what they needed to do. She said the people in the room “weren’t just colleagues but friends.”

Ben was stabilized, but he had a long way to go.

Dr. Mark Osevala, UPMC cardio thoracic surgeon and part of Ben’s team, said, “He was intubated — in other words he had a breathing tube in. He was partially paralyzed. He was sedated. He was critically ill in that his oxygenation in his lungs was very poor. His heart function was weak. His blood pressure was low.”

“His organs were starting to fail because his heart was so weak from the event that it was refusing the rest of his organs,” Joy said.

This is when the decision was made to implant an Impella heart pump that would get Ben’s heart pumping again.

There was no blockage found during the implantation of the Impella device that would lead the to diagnosing the event as a heart attack, Osevala noted.

“He didn’t have a true heart attack,” Osevala said. “He could’ve had a virus that suddenly affected his heart function and caused him to have that arrest, or he could’ve had some other unknown type of ailment. In younger people who have this, it can be a mystery.”

Despite the mystery ailment, the Impella device served its role and got Ben’s heart pumping again.

“It was miraculous,” Joy said. “Within 24 hours, everything started to look better. Although he was still very criticallyl ill on ventilatory support and ECMO oxygenating his blood, his heart started to improve.”

Questions still lingered over Ben’s brain function once the Impella device was removed after five days.

The morning they started weaning Ben off sedation, Barry knelt by the side of Ben’s hospital bed and said a prayer.

“It wasn’t thirty minutes later [Ben] was starting to wake up, wiggle and move a little,” Joy said. “We were right there, and I said, ‘Ben, can you hear me?’ and he nodded his head. It … it was incredible. It was a moment I’ll never forget. The best moment of our lives.”

The ECMO and ventilator was removed after two weeks and Ben began rehabilitation with the goal of getting home by his 22nd birthday, which he achieved. He was in the hospital for 28 days total, and intubated for 16 of those days.

Ben had difficulty swallowing after being intubated for so long. He also needed to build back a considerable amount of muscle that had atrophied from being stationary for so long. At the hospital, he was also fitted with an implanted defibrillator.

Osevala said he credits the excellent bedside care and “love and support” from Ben’s family with the recovery.

“This right here is life-changing medicine,” Joy said, addressing the medical team. “You made the right decision together as a team at the exact right time, with the most innovative and state-of-the-art treatments that we have available, and [Ben] is here because of that.”

“What a job, what a job by the team,” Barry said commending the team for their “unbelievable professionalism and tender care.”

“I just can’t thank [the medical team] enough for getting me on my feet and where I’m at right now,” Ben said.