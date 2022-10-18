ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for South Orange County Community College District District 6 in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 4 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for South Orange County Community College District District 6 in California — Ryan Dack and Pramod Kunju — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The South Orange Community College District Board of Trustees is a seven-member board tasked with developing policies for the college’s operation. Each board member is elected at large to a four-year term.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Dack:

“I’m genuinely passionate about education and believe it should be accessible to all, regardless of income.”

Kunju:

“Empowering today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

