For the OL Reign, it’s already been a successful season on the field and in the stands. During its first year back in Seattle, the club clinched the No. 1 seed in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. A 3-0 stomping over the Orlando Pride at Lumen Field gave the franchise a Shield for the third time after a seven-year drought and a new standalone attendance record of 10,746 fans. It was the third time this season alone that the club saw an unparalleled number of spectators, fulfilling the promise that a larger stage would draw bigger crowds.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO