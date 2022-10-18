ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield. 1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic. The cause of the...
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons

There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
