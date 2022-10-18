Read full article on original website
Grand reopening of Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Springfield Street
There will be a grand reopening event featuring a board-cutting ceremony at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Agawam on Saturday.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Springfield police to assist with downtown traffic during events
Following a large amount of traffic at the opening night of the Springfield Falcons hockey season last weekend, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new initiative to have officers in downtown to help flow traffic.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Water pipe bursts, flooding Longhill Street in Springfield
A water pipe burst in the area of Longhill Street in Springfield late Friday night and early into Saturday morning.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Grand opening ceremony of UpliftingArt in Westfield
There will be a grand opening ceremony of UpliftingArt in Westfield on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
wmasspi.com
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield. 1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic. The cause of the...
Pot shop will not replace Pizza Factory in Florence
The Mayor of Northampton has declined to sign a host community agreement, effectively blocking Euphorium LLC from opening a pot shop where the Pizza Factory in Florence stands now.
westernmassnews.com
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Westfield Hot Table, Starbucks host ribbon cutting at new Pike Exit restaurants
WESTFIELD — The restaurant Hot Table will cut the ribbon Thursday, Oct. 20, at its latest location in the same plaza as the Starbucks near Exit 41 on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Southampton Road. Both Hot Table and the Starbucks location are open in a newly built site developed...
Springfield police open second location for incident reports
Due to recent high demand the Springfield Police Department announced they'll be opening up another location for the public to make incident reports.
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Haunted walk-through at the Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds will be having a haunted walk-through beginning Friday.
