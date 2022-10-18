Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway

Another is dead after a collision on Indian Head Highway Photo Credit: By Famartin - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91348425

A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say.

Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.

Bunch succumbed to her injuries several hours later.

Investigation revealed that Bunch was driving south on Indian Head Highway when she struck a median and then the light pole for reasons still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

