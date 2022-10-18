ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Multi-car collision shuts down I-10 East at Cotton; crash involves two semis

UPDATE: All lanes on I-10 East shut down Friday night after a five-vehicle collision occurred involving two semi-trucks. Traffic was cleared early Saturday morning. All lanes have since been open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Injuries are currently unknown. The identity of the people involved in this collision is also unknown. This story will be updated […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash

EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area. The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.Deputies were dispatched onto the […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City's migrant welcome center empty 24 hours after its shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is ending some of its operations after the decrease of migrants released in El Paso. The city's migrant welcome center closed Thursday because city officials said it wasn't needed anymore. The city also sent the last bus with migrants...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
EL PASO, TX

