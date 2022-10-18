EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO