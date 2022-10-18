Read full article on original website
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is Decreasing
Recent Border Events El Paso Sector
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don't Declare an Emergency
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades
1-Year-Old Child Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8700 block of Cathedral Circle near Ysleta High School at around 10:10 a.m.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Rollover on Interstate 10 and Redd Road causes lane closures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash on Interstate 10 and Exit 11 has closed off traffic heading Eastbound. Dispatch says one person was transported with injuries to a local hospital. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No further information is given at this time.
KFOX 14
Body of woman found in El Paso desert sparks homicide investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was discovered in the El Paso desert Wednesday morning. A passerby made the discovery near the intersection of 2900 Bob Hope Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard. The body of a woman who is believed to be in her mid-30s to late-30s was...
Multi-car collision shuts down I-10 East at Cotton; crash involves two semis
UPDATE: All lanes on I-10 East shut down Friday night after a five-vehicle collision occurred involving two semi-trucks. Traffic was cleared early Saturday morning. All lanes have since been open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Injuries are currently unknown. The identity of the people involved in this collision is also unknown. This story will be updated […]
KFOX 14
Services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano take place in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
KVIA
Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash
EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
cbs4local.com
5 vehicles including 2 semitrucks causes closure of all lanes on I-10 east at Brown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Brown are closed due to a crash Friday night. The crash involves five vehicles including two semitrucks. Officials said two people are being treated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area. The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.Deputies were dispatched onto the […]
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to consider outsourcing companies to help with weed cleanup
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso held a clean-up event to remove overgrown weeds Friday however some of the volunteers from a landscaping company did not show up. Benjamin Yard and Landscaping services offered their services to the city however they had to cancel because...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
City's migrant welcome center empty 24 hours after its shutdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is ending some of its operations after the decrease of migrants released in El Paso. The city's migrant welcome center closed Thursday because city officials said it wasn't needed anymore. The city also sent the last bus with migrants...
The Weirdest Things People In El Paso Have Tipped For
It seems like the customer is responsible for a lot these days and I come to find myself questioning situations where it might be appropriate to tip. Obviously when it is a type of hospitality service you should tip, but what about when you get yourself some self-serve ice cream?
KFOX 14
El Paso businessman raises wages to attract workers amid worker shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is a worker shortage across the U.S. and an El Paso business owner explains how he's combatting the worker shortage. El Paso business owner and co-owner of Mac's Downtown, Greg Wayne, has been in the industry for over 10 years. Wayne said he's...
KFOX 14
Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
