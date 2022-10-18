Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news
Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Only one thing is holding back J.T. Tuimoloau from superstar status, and it’s not what you think
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the most part, Ohio State football defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau is a pretty laid-back and composed individual. For someone who plays one of the more physical positions in an already-violent sport, there isn’t much that can cause him to lose his cool. But even he...
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan will win at OSU, finish season 12-0
Just because the Michigan Wolverines are on bye this week doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot to talk or debate about. The team is 7-0 and has had contributions up and down the roster, from Heisman hopeful Blake Corum to young gunslinger J.J. McCarthy and everyone in between.
Michigan TE Erick All has ‘life-changing’ surgery
What did Erick All say about his surgery?Erick All was voted as a captain before the season. Heading into the 2022 season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh felt like he had the top two tight ends in the nation with one of those tight ends being Erick All. On Friday, All took to Instagram to reveal that he has had a “life-changing surgery”.
msuspartans.com
No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
Michigan Wolverines 2022: The Best Team In The Country?
A.J. Reilly: let’s talk about a team that actually does have an iconic uniform, and that would be the Michigan Wolverines. Eric, are the Michigan Wolverines the best team in the country?. They stomp Penn State, and many people including, the armpit of America, Ohio’s own Urban Meyer said,...
Detroit Lions: Ben Johnson lists 3 ways the offense can improve
How does Ben Johnson think the Detroit Lions offense can improve?What is next for Ben Johnson and the Detroit Lions?. Through the first four games of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had the offense rolling in a big way. In fact, through Week 4, the Lions had the highest-scoring offense in the entire NFL.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has strong quote about Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return
Jaxon Smith-Njigba could return for Ohio State this weekend, and Marvin Harrison Jr. thinks that means big news for the team. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and have the No. 1 offense in the country with an average of 48.8 points scored per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns already. Emeka Egbuka (6) and Harrison Jr. (9) have combined for 15 touchdown catches, while Julian Fleming also has 5 TD catches.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
Aaron Glenn reveals 2 boosts Detroit Lions will get vs. Cowboys
Aaron Glenn explained what Lions looked at during by weekWhat double boost will the Lions get in Week 7?. The Detroit Lions defense has been extremely bad so far this season and a lot of the blame, whether fair or not, has been placed on the defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.
Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘Got what they deserved’ against Blackhawks
What did Derek Lalonde say after the Red Wings’ loss to the Blackhawks?What’s next for Lalonde and the Red Wings?. It looked like Derek Lalonde and his Detroit Red Wings were going to move to 3-0-1 on the season on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks until it didn’t.
Detroit Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave following allegation of workplace misconduct
According to a report from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Detroit Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy is on leave after the organization commenced an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, sources told ESPN on Thursday night. In his story, Wojnarowski said that Murphy...
Detroit Lions sign P Jack Fox to mega-deal
What does the mega-deal for Jack Fox look like?Fox Stats over the years. The Detroit Lions certainly have a ton of holes on their roster, but the punter position is not one of them as Jack Fox is the best of the best. On Saturday, Fox was rewarded with a mega-deal.
Can Detroit Lions Spoil Dak Prescott’s Return?
Can The Detroit Lions Make Dak Prescott Regret His Return?. Matt: Yeah I agree with you about the Detroit Lions. As far as it is a tough matchup, especially with Elliott and Pollard, as you pointed out, the Detroit Lions’ run defense is just as bad as the rest of the defense. They’re allowing over 167 yards per game. They’ve given up the second most rushing touchdowns in a league at 10.
Detroit Lions restructure contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai
How did the Detroit Lions restructure the contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai?Vaitai was placed on IR before the season started. Earlier this morning, we passed along the report that the Detroit Lions had rewarded punter Jack Fox with a mega contract extension, and now, they have restructured the contract of OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
