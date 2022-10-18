ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news

Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Erick All has ‘life-changing’ surgery

What did Erick All say about his surgery?Erick All was voted as a captain before the season. Heading into the 2022 season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh felt like he had the top two tight ends in the nation with one of those tight ends being Erick All. On Friday, All took to Instagram to reveal that he has had a “life-changing surgery”.
ANN ARBOR, MI
msuspartans.com

No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Marvin Harrison Jr. has strong quote about Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return

Jaxon Smith-Njigba could return for Ohio State this weekend, and Marvin Harrison Jr. thinks that means big news for the team. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and have the No. 1 offense in the country with an average of 48.8 points scored per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns already. Emeka Egbuka (6) and Harrison Jr. (9) have combined for 15 touchdown catches, while Julian Fleming also has 5 TD catches.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Can Detroit Lions Spoil Dak Prescott’s Return?

Can The Detroit Lions Make Dak Prescott Regret His Return?. Matt: Yeah I agree with you about the Detroit Lions. As far as it is a tough matchup, especially with Elliott and Pollard, as you pointed out, the Detroit Lions’ run defense is just as bad as the rest of the defense. They’re allowing over 167 yards per game. They’ve given up the second most rushing touchdowns in a league at 10.
DETROIT, MI
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

