All candidates for Superior Court of San Diego County in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Superior Court of San Diego County in California — Pete Murray and Peter Singer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The California Superior Courts are the trial courts of the California court system. Each of California’s 58 counties has a superior, or trial, court. Trials take place in the California Superior Court system in more than 450 courthouses. The superior courts hear civil and criminal cases, as well as family, probate, and juvenile cases

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Murray:

“An unparalleled breadth and depth of experience along with unmatched academic pedigree that represents an enormous value-add to the San Diego Superior Court Bench.”

“Strict adherence to the rule of law while ruling with compassion, understanding and respect for all individuals. Ethically above reproach for 31 years.”

“Unusually broad support across the entire spectrum of both the legal and law enforcement profession as well as the broader community of San Diego.”

Singer:

“The only candidate with judicial experience: 29 years of judging cases for the Municipal and Superior Courts.”

“Already on the San Diego Superior Court bench with an OUTSTANDING RECORD!”

“Singer serves on the faculty of the California Judicial College, actively training new judges and commissioners!”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.