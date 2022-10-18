ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chelsea vs Manchester United Predictions and Best Odds for October 22

Chelsea and Manchester United collide as both managers try to get their storied teams back to the top of the pile. Stamford Bridge will play host to this massive top 6 clash. The Blues remain undefeated under Graham Potter with two draws and five wins to their name since the Englishman was appointed. A 0-0 draw with Brentford in midweek took the wind out of their sails somewhat but things are still looking up at Chelsea.
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 13 – Manchester United Face Chelsea Test

Jordan Hackett: 0-3 Liverpool have a poor record when playing away from Anfield this season but after a fine 1-0 win over Manchester City last week which they followed up with a 1-0 win over West Ham United, it’s hard to see anything other than a Liverpool win at The City Ground in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off.
Liverpool to Make Contract Decision on 109-Goal ‘Super Player’ in 2023

Liverpool are going to decide whether or not to extend Roberto Firmino’s contract next year, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward has been at the club for seven years and has been a part of their Premier League and Champions League-winning teams under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool Will Make Decision...
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester United Star’s Future After Training Exile

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to discuss his future with Manchester United in the January transfer window after being banished from first-team training, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward will not play at the weekend against Chelsea on Saturday as he’s been dropped for the game after walking out on the team in the win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

