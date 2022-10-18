Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea vs Manchester United Predictions and Best Odds for October 22
Chelsea and Manchester United collide as both managers try to get their storied teams back to the top of the pile. Stamford Bridge will play host to this massive top 6 clash. The Blues remain undefeated under Graham Potter with two draws and five wins to their name since the Englishman was appointed. A 0-0 draw with Brentford in midweek took the wind out of their sails somewhat but things are still looking up at Chelsea.
lastwordonsports.com
David Ornstein: Wolverhampton Wanderers Make Championship Manager as Number One Target to Replace Bruno Lage
Wolves have made Queens Park Rangers man Michael Beale their number one target to come in as the replacement for Bruno Lage, who was sacked by the club earlier this month, confirms The Athletic’s David Ornstein. The club are loitering in a relegation battle in the Premier League and are desperate to solve their manager situation quickly.
lastwordonsports.com
Graham Potter Gives Verdict on Future of ‘Absolute Machine’ Likened to Patrick Vieira
Chelsea manager Graham Potter insists that he is yet to make any decision on the future of summer signing Denis Zakaria, who has not made a single appearance for the club since joining from Juventus in the transfer window. Graham Potter Hasn’t Made Decision on Denis Zakaria’s Future.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out of First Team Squad for Upcoming Chelsea Game
Manchester United icon and five-time Balon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the first-team squad to face Chelsea on Saturday, as per the club’s latest statement. This comes after reports surfaced of him refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur during the club’s recent match.
lastwordonsports.com
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 13 – Manchester United Face Chelsea Test
Jordan Hackett: 0-3 Liverpool have a poor record when playing away from Anfield this season but after a fine 1-0 win over Manchester City last week which they followed up with a 1-0 win over West Ham United, it’s hard to see anything other than a Liverpool win at The City Ground in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off.
lastwordonsports.com
Liverpool to Make Contract Decision on 109-Goal ‘Super Player’ in 2023
Liverpool are going to decide whether or not to extend Roberto Firmino’s contract next year, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward has been at the club for seven years and has been a part of their Premier League and Champions League-winning teams under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool Will Make Decision...
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester United Star’s Future After Training Exile
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to discuss his future with Manchester United in the January transfer window after being banished from first-team training, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward will not play at the weekend against Chelsea on Saturday as he’s been dropped for the game after walking out on the team in the win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.
