Last night’s game should have been thrilling. The two best teams in the American League playing in one of the highest-stakes games of the season. A win for the Astros meant the Yankees would be in a difficult 0–2 hole; a win for the Yankees would’ve tied the series, 1–1, and shifted the momentum heading into tomorrow night’s Game 3, the first of three straight games at Yankee Stadium, the headquarters for the Northeast chapter of the Houston Haters Club of America. In reality, Game 2 of the ALCS was a story of just-misses for New York in its 3–2 loss.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO