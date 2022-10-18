ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballotpedia News

U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims rise to 219,000

By James McAllister
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCfMe_0iddcw1d00

New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits rose 9,000 for the week ending October 8 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000. The previous week’s figure was unrevised at 219,000. The four-week moving average as of October 8 rose to 211,500 from an unrevised 206,500 as of the week ending October 1.

The number of continuing unemployment insurance claims, which refers to the number of unemployed workers who filed for benefits at least two weeks ago and are actively receiving unemployment benefits, rose 3,000 from the previous week’s revised number to a seasonally adjusted 1.368 million for the week ending October 1. Reporting for continuing claims lags one week.

Unemployment insurance is a joint federal and state program that provides temporary monetary benefits to eligible laid-off workers who are actively seeking new employment. Qualifying individuals receive unemployment compensation as a percentage of their lost wages in the form of weekly cash benefits while they search for new employment.

The federal government oversees the general administration of state unemployment insurance programs. The states control the specific features of their unemployment insurance programs, such as eligibility requirements and length of benefits.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy