Are Florida McDonald’s selling Halloween Happy Meal pails?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced that it would be bringing back one of its iconic Halloween items: The Happy Meal Halloween Pails.

The pails officially went on sale Tuesday at participating McDonald’s until Halloween.

Customers would now be able to get the McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin pails, which first hit the shelves in 1986.

Fortunately for Floridians, a McDonald’s spokesperson said at all corporate and franchise-owned locations in the Sunshine State will be selling the pails until they run out.

The available patterns for the Halloween pails (Credit: McDonald’s)

The chain said customers were encouraged to keep using the pails after enjoying their food. The pails could be pots for plants, costume accessories, and even musical instruments, according to McDonald’s.

“They may have vanished for a while… but that didn’t stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive – from potting plants in them to using them as OOTD accessories,” McDonald’s said in a statement on Oct. 6. “So, in honor of the return of one of your fave Happy Meals, we’re serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse your Halloween Pail after you’ve enjoyed the delicious eats inside.”

