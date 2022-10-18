MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Q: It’s an important time of year for Medicare members. With us today is Dori Evans with Viva Medicare to tell us more. A: It’s Annual Enrollment Period or AEP, which is the time of year when Medicare and Medicare Advantage members can change their health plan for the upcoming year. AEP starts October 15th is open until December 7th. Almost anyone with Medicare Parts A and B can join, switch, or drop a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Prescription Drug Plan during AEP. If you’re currently on original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch to another plan, now’s the time to do it.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO