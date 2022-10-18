ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

The benefits of chiropractic care

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of Americans around the country have benefited from chiropractic care, yet most people think chiropractors simply treat back and neck pain. Dr. Steven Knauf at The Joint Chiropractic will discuss what a chiropractor does and the benefits that go beyond the back. He will share how chiropractic care can treat issues like physical and mental stress, as well as ergonomics and posture. He will also discuss how you can improve your overall health with the help of a chiropractor and chiropractic care/techniques.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus (WNV), a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County. This is the second human case reported in Mobile County this year. Humans with WNV and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Medicare Enrollment Period with VIVA Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Q: It’s an important time of year for Medicare members. With us today is Dori Evans with Viva Medicare to tell us more. A: It’s Annual Enrollment Period or AEP, which is the time of year when Medicare and Medicare Advantage members can change their health plan for the upcoming year. AEP starts October 15th is open until December 7th. Almost anyone with Medicare Parts A and B can join, switch, or drop a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Prescription Drug Plan during AEP. If you’re currently on original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch to another plan, now’s the time to do it.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event. Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation. That’s why FOX10 wanted to make it easy...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Escatawpa Park reopens after undergoing sizable renovations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The opening of Escatawpa Park in Wilmer, Ala. has locals excited for the future. After a year of being closed, Escatawpa Hallow Park and Campground opened its doors to the public Friday-- this time, it looked a little different. After months of renovations, guests can see...
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police Officer honored as first responder of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Police officer was honored Thursday as first responder of the year. Investigator Charles Dewberry received the honor for his role in identifying and arresting an elite member of a transnational crime organization. Dewberry says he didn’t earn this award on his own but with...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown. Captain Matt Garrett said they’ve seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating. “If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

5th Annual Wine on the River Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Wine on the River Mobile and iHeart Media is proud to partner with Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. Mobile’s 5th Annual wine tasting event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards. With an “Around the World” theme focusing on cultural regions. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits local non-profit. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

House damaged after fire on Marine Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Danny Lee Beard owned a construction equipment company called HADDCO Inc, which operated in Clarke County. According to his written plea agreement, the defendant in January last year applied for loan under the COVID-19 relief program created by Congress in 2020 to help companies keep employees on the payroll during lockdown orders.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Deputies investigating shooting in Chickasaw

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting. According to Capt. Paul Burch, a 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery at Paul Divine Park off Grant Street. The shooting happened near the amphitheater and pool.
CHICKASAW, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy