WALA-TV FOX10
The benefits of chiropractic care
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of Americans around the country have benefited from chiropractic care, yet most people think chiropractors simply treat back and neck pain. Dr. Steven Knauf at The Joint Chiropractic will discuss what a chiropractor does and the benefits that go beyond the back. He will share how chiropractic care can treat issues like physical and mental stress, as well as ergonomics and posture. He will also discuss how you can improve your overall health with the help of a chiropractor and chiropractic care/techniques.
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus (WNV), a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County. This is the second human case reported in Mobile County this year. Humans with WNV and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Medicare Enrollment Period with VIVA Health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Q: It’s an important time of year for Medicare members. With us today is Dori Evans with Viva Medicare to tell us more. A: It’s Annual Enrollment Period or AEP, which is the time of year when Medicare and Medicare Advantage members can change their health plan for the upcoming year. AEP starts October 15th is open until December 7th. Almost anyone with Medicare Parts A and B can join, switch, or drop a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Prescription Drug Plan during AEP. If you’re currently on original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch to another plan, now’s the time to do it.
WALA-TV FOX10
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event. Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation. That’s why FOX10 wanted to make it easy...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County prosecutors blast judge’s decision to grant bail to convicted murderer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Friday strongly objected to a judge’s decision to allow a convicted murder to remain free on bail even after a jury this week found him guilty. After the prosecution and defense fired off competing court filings, Judge Edward McDermott did something prosecutors contend...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officials say repairs to a damaged water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities are now complete. But the entire city is still under a boil water notice until further notice. We’re told the notice may last until Saturday morning. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Escatawpa Park reopens after undergoing sizable renovations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The opening of Escatawpa Park in Wilmer, Ala. has locals excited for the future. After a year of being closed, Escatawpa Hallow Park and Campground opened its doors to the public Friday-- this time, it looked a little different. After months of renovations, guests can see...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Officer honored as first responder of the year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Police officer was honored Thursday as first responder of the year. Investigator Charles Dewberry received the honor for his role in identifying and arresting an elite member of a transnational crime organization. Dewberry says he didn’t earn this award on his own but with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown. Captain Matt Garrett said they’ve seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating. “If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to...
WALA-TV FOX10
5th Annual Wine on the River Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Wine on the River Mobile and iHeart Media is proud to partner with Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. Mobile’s 5th Annual wine tasting event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards. With an “Around the World” theme focusing on cultural regions. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits local non-profit. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!
WALA-TV FOX10
Man back behind bars, charged with giving a child THC-laced gummies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man Vincent Tran is accused of exposing a child to THC laced ‘Gushers’ gummies back in November of last year. He’s now back behind bars. According to court documents, he left a package of the candies in the playroom of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
House damaged after fire on Marine Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand jury to consider murder charge in the death of Mount Vernon police officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach man charged with murder in connection with a traffic wreck that resulted in the death of a Mount Vernon police officer over the summer was drunk and speeding, according to testimony Thursday. After the preliminary hearing, Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Danny Lee Beard owned a construction equipment company called HADDCO Inc, which operated in Clarke County. According to his written plea agreement, the defendant in January last year applied for loan under the COVID-19 relief program created by Congress in 2020 to help companies keep employees on the payroll during lockdown orders.
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway following deadly hit-and-run in Escambia County
Escambia County, Fl. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is injured following a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County, Florida. The crash happened Wednesday night on Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Two people were cycling when someone driving a 2005 Toyota highlander hit them. Deputies put...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
WALA-TV FOX10
Deputies investigating shooting in Chickasaw
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting. According to Capt. Paul Burch, a 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery at Paul Divine Park off Grant Street. The shooting happened near the amphitheater and pool.
