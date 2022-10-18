Welcome to Week 7 featuring two of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Jets and Giants. That’s right. The Jets (4–2) and Giants (5–1) have won a combined six consecutive games and look to extend their three-game winning streaks on the road at Jacksonville and Denver. Right now, the Giants are the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture and the Jets are the No. 6 seed. But there’s still plenty of football to be played, so get ready for another crucial week on the NFL schedule.

