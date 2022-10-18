Read full article on original website
Lakers’ Ham Has No Issue With LeBron’s Roster Comments
LeBron James didn’t refrain from pointing out the Lakers’ lack of shooting after the team’s season-opening loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night. Los Angeles went a dreary 10-for-40 (25%) from the three-point line in the 123–109 loss, prompting the 37-year-old forward to be blunt about the team’s current roster construction.
Trae Young (25 points) guides Hawks past Magic
Trae Young scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half and finished with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 108-98 victory over the Orlando Magic Friday. Atlanta's John Collins collected 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. He made 9 of 14 shots from the floor after sinking 9 of 12 attempts during his 24-point performance in Atlanta's 117-107 season-opening win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
NFL Week 7 Preview: New York’s Football Teams Take Center Stage
Welcome to Week 7 featuring two of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Jets and Giants. That’s right. The Jets (4–2) and Giants (5–1) have won a combined six consecutive games and look to extend their three-game winning streaks on the road at Jacksonville and Denver. Right now, the Giants are the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture and the Jets are the No. 6 seed. But there’s still plenty of football to be played, so get ready for another crucial week on the NFL schedule.
Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:
