ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Ashe Chamber holds Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards breakfast

By By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IS7gO_0iddbzi100

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce handed out awards for some hard-working, thoughtful and caring workers and business owners at its annual Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards breakfast on Oct. 12. The event took place at the Hensley Fellowship Hall at West Jefferson United Methodist Church.

Each year, people submit nominations to the chamber highlighting great moments of customer service that they experienced somewhere in the county, whether it be at a restaurant, a shop somewhere in town or service provider that went above and beyond to make a lasting impression on them.

This year, 22 employees, businesses and business owners were recognized for their outrageously good customer service.

Award winners were:

Kristin Howell (Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke)

Penny Miller (Ashe County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Miller (Casey Miller and Family Tree Service)

Greg Testerman (New River Custom Builders)

Brenda Barker (Mountain Aire Seafood

Carol Edwards (Town of Jefferson)

Catherine Steele (Musicians Mission of Mercy)

Cullen Ashley (WJ Hardware)

Natasha Romans (Spice & Tea Exchange of West Jefferson)

Jerrita Roark (Ashe High Country Realty)

Melanie DeBoard (Sisters on Main)

Heather Abbott (Oldhouse Goods)

Debra Greer (SkyLine/SkyBest)

Conrad Tlaker (Carolina Country Wines & Craft Beer)

Lucio Estrada (Estrada Restore & Solution, LLC)

Heather Burgess (Hidden Pastures Farm)

Emy Eastridge (Hillbilly Grill)

Lazaro Valdes (West Jefferson Post Office)

Pam Neaves (Pam’s Unique Boutique)

Susan Kepple (Not Just Old Antiques)

Tammy Dillon (RN Massage Therapist)

Old Orchard Creek General Store (owners Walter Clark and Johnny Burleson)

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores

VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Taylorsville Times

2022 Apple Festival has “Biggest crowd ever”

The 2022 Taylorsville Apple Festival, held Saturday for the first time since 2019, had a massive crowd (above), with estimates in the several tens of thousands, according to festival director Gina Kay Honosky. Apple Festival winners announced in contests, pageant. Taylorsville Apple Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky noted that the...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WFXR

Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries

FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
FRIES, VA
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Home destroyed in Marion fire

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
MARION, VA
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
HAMPTON, TN
iredellfreenews.com

‘I’m finally doing things I want to do’

Statesville woman thankful for cardiologist who discovered heart condition. Imagine your breathing is so labored that it’s difficult for you to walk or move. Completing once-simple tasks, like cooking or even walking across the room, seem like major feats. You are being treated for a lung condition, but feel...
STATESVILLE, NC
Lootpress

Man driving truck plows into a Walmart

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – A man crashes into a Walmart, only suffering minor injuries. Taylorsville Fire Department, along with Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Inc. and Alexander County Emergency Medical Services, was dispatched to Walmart in Taylorsville, NC, about a vehicle that had driven into the building with confirmed entrapment.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WJHL

Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Parents fearful of rainbow fentanyl

Authentic pills versus those that are pressed by the drug traffickers can be very hard to differentiate even for adults. Talking to kids about the dangers of all drugs and alcohol, and not just the perceived threat today from rainbow fentanyl, will help drive home the message of prevention for kids. They need to be wary of all pills at that are not prescribed to them - not only at Halloween.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night, a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the Musket Bowl, an annual...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
487
Followers
2K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy