Ashe Chamber holds Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards breakfast

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce handed out awards for some hard-working, thoughtful and caring workers and business owners at its annual Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards breakfast on Oct. 12. The event took place at the Hensley Fellowship Hall at West Jefferson United Methodist Church.

Each year, people submit nominations to the chamber highlighting great moments of customer service that they experienced somewhere in the county, whether it be at a restaurant, a shop somewhere in town or service provider that went above and beyond to make a lasting impression on them.

This year, 22 employees, businesses and business owners were recognized for their outrageously good customer service.

Award winners were:

Kristin Howell (Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke)

Penny Miller (Ashe County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Miller (Casey Miller and Family Tree Service)

Greg Testerman (New River Custom Builders)

Brenda Barker (Mountain Aire Seafood

Carol Edwards (Town of Jefferson)

Catherine Steele (Musicians Mission of Mercy)

Cullen Ashley (WJ Hardware)

Natasha Romans (Spice & Tea Exchange of West Jefferson)

Jerrita Roark (Ashe High Country Realty)

Melanie DeBoard (Sisters on Main)

Heather Abbott (Oldhouse Goods)

Debra Greer (SkyLine/SkyBest)

Conrad Tlaker (Carolina Country Wines & Craft Beer)

Lucio Estrada (Estrada Restore & Solution, LLC)

Heather Burgess (Hidden Pastures Farm)

Emy Eastridge (Hillbilly Grill)

Lazaro Valdes (West Jefferson Post Office)

Pam Neaves (Pam’s Unique Boutique)

Susan Kepple (Not Just Old Antiques)

Tammy Dillon (RN Massage Therapist)

Old Orchard Creek General Store (owners Walter Clark and Johnny Burleson)