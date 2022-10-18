Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
MLB games today: Astros look for 3-0 lead over Yankees in ALCS
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. MLB games today: October
MySanAntonio
Tony Brown, referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
MySanAntonio
Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson's home debut at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe someday Jalen Brunson can look back and savor the roars from a sold-out crowd that officially welcomed him to Madison Square Garden. Not now. He came to New York for wins, not cheers. “It was great, it was a great feeling. But I mean,...
MySanAntonio
Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which...
Comments / 0