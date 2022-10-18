This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.

