Here are The Herald’s Athlete and Football Players of the Week

Editor’s note: Due to technical issues preventing us from announcing an Athlete of the Week winner last week, we have two winners this week. One from last week’s pool of nominees and one from this week’s.

Here are the Herald’s Athletes of the Week:

Addison Burke

Burke, a sophomore, goes for a serve. Burke has 50 aces on the season. Legion Collegiate Athletics

The Legion Collegiate’s sophomore outside hitter had 19 kills, 22 service receptions, 13 digs and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Arborbrook Christian, Sept. 29.

Burke had 316 kills, 220 digs, 50 aces, 28 blocks and 21 assists for Legion Collegiate (20-8-1) this season.

Julia Waugh

Waugh, a senior, has accumulated over 250 kills and 160 digs over the course of the season. Clover Athletic Department

The Clover senior outside hitter had 15 kills, nine digs, two aces and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley, Oct. 4.

Waugh also had 18 kills, 19 digs and one block in a 3-0 sweep of Blythewood, Oct. 6.

Waugh has 279 kills, 168 digs, 22 aces and 18 blocks for Clover (17-4-1) this season.

This week’s winner for Herald Football Player of the Week is...

Ira Mister

Catawba Ridge’s Ira Mister carries the ball during the Copperheads’ varsity football game against the York Comprehensive Cougars in Fort Mill, S.C. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior linebacker/running back had three tackles, a pick-six and a pass breakup to helped Catawba Ridge stay unbeaten at 7-0 with a 59-21 win over York, Oct. 7.

Mister also had six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in the same game.

