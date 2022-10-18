ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

247Sports

How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Alabama

No. 24 Mississippi State resumes the SEC road schedule on Saturday and the Bulldogs travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face off with No. 6 Alabama. The Bulldogs saw their three-game winning streak snapped last weekend with a disappointing, 27-17 loss at Kentucky. Mississippi State owns a 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 league record heading into Saturday's matchup with the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Brown knows Bulldog recipe to beating Tide

As a youngster, Tuscaloosa, Alabama native Titus Brown dreamed of playing for the hometown Crimson Tide. As a star linebacker at Hillcrest High School, Brown received a few overtures from Coach Mike Shula's staff. In the end, the courtship never matured beyond the flirtation stage. It was Mississippi State who came through with the late offer rather than Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Mississippi State freshman lineman Sam Westmoreland dies

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18, the school announced. The school did not provide details in announcing the death of Westmoreland, an industrial technology major from Tupelo who would have turned 19 on Friday. Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt told The Associated Press Wednesday night that foul play is not suspected but did not provide further details. The school said in a news release that it was working with the athletic department, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office to determine facts of the death and would not comment further.
STARKVILLE, MS
Alabama Now

18-year-old Mississippi State football player dead

STARKVILLE, MS
High School Football PRO

Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Warrant issued for alleged shooter in Weir

Weir Police issued a warrant for the alleged shooter Tyler McDowell of Starkville. Police in Weir are seeking information about a shooting that apparently happened Sunday evening.
WEIR, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Weir shooting suspect in custody

WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in Weir is now in custody. Tyler McDowell surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday, Weir Police Chief Dillion Cates said. McDowell was wanted in connection to a weekend shooting at the Weir Apartments. Police said one person was shot and...
WEIR, MS
wcbi.com

Talking Trash: residents concerned about trash delays in the area

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – It’s a regular chore. You set your garbage out for pick-up on trash day. But what happens when trash day rolls around, and it doesn’t get picked up?. Now multiply that by two, sometimes three days, and all of your neighbor’s garbage as well, and you’ll see why a lot of people are talking trash in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
