mynbc5.com
Suspects in stolen firearms incident seen using victim's ATM card in Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The suspects believed to have stolen a truck filled with firearms and body armor from a home in Vermont were seen on surveillance video using the victim's ATM card at a bank in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said the surveillance photos were taken at an ATM...
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
fallriverreporter.com
Police say dirt bike rider in Massachusetts killed pedestrian while running from police
A dirt bike rider in Massachusetts has killed a pedestrian while running from police, according to officials. Police say that on Thursday just after 7:00 p.m., the Monson Police Department was notified by Westcomm Regional Dispatch that the Ware and Palmer Police Departments had attempted to stop a motorcycle described as a dirt bike in each of their jurisdictions and that the motorcycle was last seen traveling into Monson in the vicinity of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road. Both agencies terminated their attempts to stop the motorcycle prior to it entering Monson.
wabi.tv
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
Police searching for missing Wilbraham man with dementia
The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old man.
nbcboston.com
Police: One Dead and One Injured in Wrong Way Crash in Uxbridge
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island Border. Police say a wrong way driver was driving southbound on the northbound lanes.
nbcboston.com
Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester
Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
whdh.com
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
Hadley woman accused of releasing bees on police serving eviction notice
SPRINGFIELD – A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of...
nbcboston.com
‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line
A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
TRAFFIC: Dump truck rollover on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
A dump truck rolled over on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near Exit 54 in Ludlow on Wednesday.
WNYT
Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard
There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
Patient airlifted after motorcycle crash in Sandisfield
A motorcycle operator was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in Sandisfield on Sunday.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Former Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger has passed away
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi announced Wednesday the death of retired Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger.
nbcboston.com
WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell For Bristol, Conn. Fallen Heroes
Tens of thousands of people are paying their respects today at the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. The funeral was held at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium. DeMonte, 35,...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
