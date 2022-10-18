ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitingham, VT

fallriverreporter.com

Police say dirt bike rider in Massachusetts killed pedestrian while running from police

A dirt bike rider in Massachusetts has killed a pedestrian while running from police, according to officials. Police say that on Thursday just after 7:00 p.m., the Monson Police Department was notified by Westcomm Regional Dispatch that the Ware and Palmer Police Departments had attempted to stop a motorcycle described as a dirt bike in each of their jurisdictions and that the motorcycle was last seen traveling into Monson in the vicinity of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road. Both agencies terminated their attempts to stop the motorcycle prior to it entering Monson.
MONSON, MA
wabi.tv

Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
KEENE, NH
nbcboston.com

Police: One Dead and One Injured in Wrong Way Crash in Uxbridge

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island Border. Police say a wrong way driver was driving southbound on the northbound lanes.
UXBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester

Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line

A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
MILLBURY, MA
WNYT

Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard

There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
STOW, MA
nbcboston.com

WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell For Bristol, Conn. Fallen Heroes

Tens of thousands of people are paying their respects today at the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. The funeral was held at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium. DeMonte, 35,...
BRISTOL, CT
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

