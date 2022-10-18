Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Police Share 1st Photos of Man Sought in Jean McGuire's Stabbing in Franklin Park
UPDATE (Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022): The person police were seeking was found and is not a person of interest in the stabbing, officials say. The Boston Police Department is searching for a man in connection with the stabbing of a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer last week in Franklin Park. Jean...
nbcboston.com
Advocates Decry Recent Violence Involving Youth in Boston
Youth violence is a growing concern in Boston after several recent shootings involving children or teenagers, some of them deadly. Zontre Mack, 19, faced a judge in Dorchester District Court on Friday. He was the second suspect arrested in connection with the deadly July shooting of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. Another...
nbcboston.com
Talking Mass. and Cass, Wu Shares Difficulties, Is Shouted Down by Protesters
At a news conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the situation at the city's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cut her public remarks short as several protesters drowned her out after several minutes. She spoke about 11:30 a.m. at Roxbury's Clifford Park, which neighbors...
nbcboston.com
Raynham Police Searching for Missing Teenager
Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning in Raynham, Massachusetts. Colleen Weaver is believed to have left her Raynham home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a press release later that day that a family member reported her missing from the area of Orchard Street and King Street.
nbcboston.com
Methuen Seeks Answers, Help From Mass. After Dozens of Families Brought to Hotel
City officials in Methuen are calling on help from Massachusetts with dozens of migrant families living in a hotel unexpectedly. Mayor Neil Perry expressed frustration after meeting with the state's Department of Housing and Community Development Thursday. "What we expected from the call and what we walked away from the...
nbcboston.com
Child, 2 Adults Rescued From Burning Home in Dorchester
Two adults and a child were rescued after a fire broke out early Friday morning at a home in Dorchester, according to the Boston Fire Department. Boston fire responded to a two and a half story home on Brookview Street, where heavy flames from the front porch extended up the building. Crews have been able to knock down the fire.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Seek 15-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Friday
The Boston Police Department asked for the public's help Friday to find a 15-year-old girl last seen a week earlier in Charlestown. Police say Keyana Jackson has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, when she was seen at Charlestown High School. Jackson is described as a light-skinned Black...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
nbcboston.com
Multiple People Injured After Stabbing and Crash in Billerica, Police Say
Authorities are investigating a single vehicle crash in Billerica, Massachusetts and an apparent stabbing that cause the accident. Police said they responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole in the area of 41 Boston Road. There were four occupants in the vehicle. The driver was...
nbcboston.com
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
nbcboston.com
Man Dead in Dorchester Shooting, Police Say
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
nbcboston.com
Driver Sentenced in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston
The woman found guilty last week of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston received a one-year sentence Thursday, with all but 60 days suspended. Charlene Casey, 67, caused a chain reaction crash that led to...
nbcboston.com
‘Our Children Are Not Safe': Replacement of Bridge to Charlestown Remains on Pause
As the traffic backs up Wednesday evening over the bridge to Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, the worry is only escalating. The project to replace the North Washington Bridge has been delayed a year, frustrating Charlestown residents. "I think our children are not safe," Katy Fleming said. Fleming would know. "It was...
nbcboston.com
Come to Salem by ‘Train, Ferry or Broom,' Not Car, Mayor Says
As a record number of tourists visit Salem, Massachusetts to enjoy spooky season, city officials are asking people to avoid driving in, and instead opt for other transit methods. Leaders held a news conference Friday to address their public safety plan for the second half of October, and encouraged people...
nbcboston.com
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
nbcboston.com
Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester
Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
nbcboston.com
Cybertheft Drained $3.5M From Quincy Retiree Fund
The retirement board for thousands of Quincy, Massachusetts, city employees, its investment partners and a bank all missed multiple warning signs or precautionary steps that could have prevented a bad actor from fraudulently transferring millions of dollars overseas, investigators concluded in a report that underlines the cybersecurity risks hanging over the public sector.
nbcboston.com
‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line
A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said. The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.
nbcboston.com
School Back on for Haverhill Students, But No Buses Friday
School is open for students Friday in Haverhill, Massachusetts for the first time all week, after the teachers' union and school committee reached a tentative agreement Thursday night. It's a potentially confusing situation for parents; the district announced at 7 p.m. that classes would be canceled for a fifth day....
nbcboston.com
Ex-Woburn Cop's White Supremacism Violated Department Policies, Police Say
A Woburn Police Department investigation has sustained allegations against a former officer accused of planning a white nationalist rally that erupted in deadly violence in 2017, the town's police chief and mayor announced Friday. Officer John Donnelly resigned earlier this week amid the investigation into his part in the "Unite...
Comments / 0