This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon-It's where the monsters go to hang out! Plainville, Connecticut...?Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Snag with State Pier project could cost Connecticut another $7 million
The State Pier project in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions that could delay its transformation into a hub for the offshore wind industry.
trumbulltimes.com
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
ctexaminer.com
Old Saybrook Zoning Rejects Proposal for Post Road Marijuana Outlet
OLD SAYBROOK – Plans for a marijuana retail store off Interstate 95 were narrowly denied Monday night after drawing opposition from the police chief and first selectman. The Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to deny Connecticut-based marijuana company Fine Fettle’s plans to open a retail marijuana store at 233 Boston Post Road, with the majority saying the business was too big for the site, and that traffic flow would be more than the parking lot could handle.
ctexaminer.com
Port Authority Officials Strip Escrow to Pay Escalating Cost of State Pier Redevelopment
As new obstacles complicate the ongoing renovation of the New London State Pier – and add to the cost – the Connecticut Port Authority is running out of options if the price tag continues to escalate. On Tuesday, the Connecticut Port Authority Board approved spending an additional $7,471,779.
Eyewitness News
Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District
(WFSB) - As we move closer to November’s election, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you learn more about who they are. Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the western part of the state, spanning across parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. It’s considered a...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
Fair Rent Approves 3‑Bedroom Rent Hikes
A pair of brothers will each have to pay an additional $150 for housing each month after the Fair Rent Commission approved their landlords’ proposed rent increases — raising questions about what the appropriate market price is for a three-bedroom rental in the Hill. Eddy and Jose Rosa...
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
NBC Connecticut
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
mycitizensnews.com
Sam’s Shoe Repair closes after 41 years in borough
Longtime Naugatuck shoe repairman Sam Pollastro, 83, has closed his Sam’s Shoe Repair Shop, 76 Church St., after 41 years. Pollastro, a native of Italy, came to the U.S. in 1961, without knowing English. He worked at a foundry, at a brass manufacturer, drove an oil truck for Mobil, ran a power plant at the Southbury Training School and even dug graves for $3.75 an hour before starting his shoe repair business.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington police could investigate food truck employees' 'moral character' under proposed rule
TORRINGTON — After hearing objections from the public about an ordinance governing food trucks, a committee has revised its work and is ready to present it again. The city's Ordinance Committee first presented the revised ordinance in May, and during a public hearing in June, food truck owners spoke against it. The proposed rules had included allowing police to do background checks on employees, who often are temporary, working a day or two at a fair or other event.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
theorangetimes.com
What Happened To Milford’s Native People
The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
Breeze Airways announces fall flights out of Hartford
Breeze Airways, the seriously nice low-fare airline just announced a fall travel season fare sale to six destinations from Hartford.
