ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Penn Hills woman charged after Murrysville drug sting

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nX7y_0iddbY4W00

A Penn Hills woman was arrested Monday after police said she sold five bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl to a confidential informant in Murrysville, according to court papers.

Summer L. Kerley-Webster, 38, is facing drug and criminal use of a communication facility charges.

Police from North Huntingdon and Murrysville were assisted by agents from the state attorney general’s office Monday in the buy-bust operation. Police said a confidential informant communicated with Kerley-Webster to set up a heroin/fentanyl exchange in a parking lot along Route 22 in Murrysville around 1:30 p.m. while undercover officers waited.

Kerley-Webster got out of a car at the location and handed the confidential informant five bricks, or 250 stamp bags, of suspected heroin/fentanyl in exchange for cash, according to court papers. Police said they found the buy money in the car along with three cell phones. A man who drove Kerley-Webster to the scene was not charged.

A cell phone found in her pocket revealed communication with the confidential informant to set up the exchange, according to court papers. Kerley-Webster was being held on $100,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Man accused of dealing lethal drugs in Cranberry Twp. waives hearing

CRANBERRY TWP — A Pittsburgh man accusing of dealing drugs that killed a township man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. Jadan W. Hudson Sr., 22, will be held in Butler County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond leading up to his formal arraignment before Common Pleas Judge William Shaffer on Dec. 13.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Washington Township police charge man awaiting trial with trying to intimidate witness

Washington Township police say a man who is in jail awaiting trial on multiple felony counts was charged with another felony after he tried to intimidate a witness. Harold Michael Franks, 40, 300 block of Route 356 is in the Westmoreland County jail awaiting trial on felony charges filed in August by Washington Township police that include illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, strangulation, theft and receiving stolen property.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Case Update: Gang members found guilty in Somerset County double homicide

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a jury has rendered a guilty verdict for Samson Washington and Marekus Benson on charges related to the double homicide of two Somerset County men. The victims, 19-year-old Damien Staniszewski and 32-year-old James Smith were killed in March of 2017. The defendants, who are members of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week. Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man found shot to death in Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found shot to death inside a home in Penn Hills. Officers cordoned off an area in front of a house on the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive. More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the street, in a driveway and on a vehicle. investigators discovered a bullet hole in a window on the first floor and vehicles in the driveway were struck multiple times.  An Allegheny County police lieutenant said a 31-year-old man was killed in the shooting. The victim has been identified as Dwight Nolan, of Penn Hills.Penn Hills police got the call for shots fired around 8:30 p.m.County homicide detectives are speaking with neighbors and collecting evidence inside and outside of the home. There's been no word on any suspects. 
PENN HILLS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Accused of Removing Bathroom Door, Then Assaulting, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
CORSICA, PA
PennLive.com

2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school

According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
CANONSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Cars reported shot up overnight in Penn Hills

Vehicles in the area of Hoover and Rodi roads in Penn Hills were struck by gunfire late Thursday. First responders were called to the area around 11 p.m. Thursday. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported seeing evidence markers on the ground and what appeared to be bullet holes in vehicles. Officials confirmed that a woman was taken to an area hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home

SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels.  The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 6 juveniles targeting delivery drivers in string of carjackings

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Suspects who are believed to be involved in a rash of carjackings across Pittsburgh are now finding a new way to bring the car straight to them.  Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh and said the suspects are now targeting delivery drivers. "You think you can just take it and get away with it? Just take it because it's there? That's not right," said Vicki Patterson, a former Wilkinsburg resident. Detective Michael Adams said the suspected teens are using delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash and are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Westmoreland County crash

A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Toll Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. State...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy