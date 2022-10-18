ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

Derry Township man accused of child rape

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3cJ6_0iddbXBn00
Tribune-Review

A Derry Township man was jailed Monday on child rape charges.

Brandon James John Bryan, 35, is accused of raping a girl when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to court papers filed by state police.

The girl reported in June to troopers that Bryan raped her on two occasions in 2018 and 2019. In one instance, the accuser told police Bryan appeared to be intoxicated when he removed her clothing. He is charged with rape, rape of a child, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Bryan was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Oct. 26 preliminary hearing is set.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy