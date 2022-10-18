Derry Township man accused of child rape

Tribune-Review

A Derry Township man was jailed Monday on child rape charges.

Brandon James John Bryan, 35, is accused of raping a girl when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to court papers filed by state police.

The girl reported in June to troopers that Bryan raped her on two occasions in 2018 and 2019. In one instance, the accuser told police Bryan appeared to be intoxicated when he removed her clothing. He is charged with rape, rape of a child, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Bryan was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Oct. 26 preliminary hearing is set.