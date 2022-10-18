ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New iPhone Mount with MagSafe from Belkin designed for Apple’s Continuity Camera

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces the iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac laptops, and the iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays. These mounts use MagSafe to connect to the iPhone and are elegantly secured to the Mac, and work great with Continuity Camera — a new feature in macOS Ventura that enables Mac customers to use their iPhone as a webcam. The iPhone Mount with MagSafe is perfect for hands-free streaming or chatting, and complements video conferencing apps like FaceTime, and innovative Continuity Camera features like Desk View that come with macOS Ventura.

“Belkin designs beautiful peripherals and innovative accessories for Apple’s incredible lineup of products, and the new iPhone Mount with MagSafe is the latest example,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. “Continuity Camera is an incredible feature in macOS Ventura, and we are confident that our premium quality, materials engineering, and industrial design will make the experience for Mac and iPhone users even better.”

Available in two options for Mac laptops and Mac desktops and displays, the iPhone Mount with MagSafe allows users to magnetically attach iPhone to a Mac and use its powerful camera system as a webcam. Both mounts allow iPhone to stay securely in portrait or landscape orientations. Premium finishes and bold design complement the elegant Mac and iPhone aesthetic. In addition, the versatile iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac laptops is built with a ring grip for on-the-go usage, or as a convenient kickstand. The robust iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays supports adjustable viewing angles from vertical to 25 degrees downward tilt.

  • Holds iPhone securely in place for hands-free streaming or chatting in portrait or landscape orientations
  • Attaches and detaches to Mac with no special tools required
  • Keeps Mac safe from scratches and doesn’t interfere with everyday functions
  • Premium finishes and durable design complement Mac and iPhone setup

  • The iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac laptops is now available to order for $29.95 USD on apple.com and select Apple Store locations worldwide.
  • The iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays will be coming soon.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

