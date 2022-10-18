Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living. While Kat raises hell at Catholic school, down in the underworld Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) perform prison labor on a hair farm, riding a tardigrade that drills holes and squirts hair gel into the enormous head of Buffalo Belzer (Ving Rhames), their demon father who runs an amusement park of the damned on his fat stomach. If that sounds like a mouthful, get ready, because Wendell & Wild spirals and curlicues more than Belzer’s ghost-filled rollercoaster. Hell Maidens, Bearz-a-bubs, shapeshifting octopuses and the rules that dictate the interaction between the underworld and the Land of the Living make for some fuzzy world-building. Selick clearly wants us to just go with it since he’s creating as many opportunities to dazzle us as possible. And maybe we should, but it bogs down large chunks of the film, as do the often sluggish line readings that affect Peele, Key and the rest of a terrific voice cast that includes James Hong as the school headmaster, and Angela Bassett as a nun with a secret.

