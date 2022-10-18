Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Pierce Brosnan on the sage wisdom he gave—and learned—as Black Adam's Dr. Fate
Pierce Brosnan absolutely does not want to talk about James Bond—and who can blame him? It’s a role, for decades, that has come with endless expectations, speculation, and judgment, which explains why there’s almost a refreshing distance from the legacy he’s a part of whenever he’s publicly quoted. But also, if as an interviewer you get too close to asking a question about it, his understandable impulse may be to shut down the conversation immediately.
EW.com
The Good Nurse review: The call is coming from inside the ER
If biology really is destiny, Eddie Redmayne's face makes a fantastic case for innocence: The man is a marble faun, a freckled daisy, a milky shard of English porcelain so delicate and winsome he couldn't possibly be anything but blameless. That disconnect brings a great, discomfiting tension to The Good Nurse, a methodical and smartly wrought psychological thriller that plays in limited release this week before arriving on Netflix Oct. 26.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty
“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman (Knopf):. Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Self-assured in his talents the Oscar winner was not. A sexual ace with the ladies? Hardly. Nor was he the devoted husband and family man presented to the public.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
The Banshees of Inisherin review: A Martin McDonagh film equal to In Bruges – if not better
Dir: Martin McDonagh. Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan. 15, 114 minutes. Violence always bursts forth from the pen of Martin McDonagh. The British-Irish director and playwright has spent decades larking about in the realm of angry, impotent men – whether it’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore (2001) or In Bruges (2008). But The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, may contain the most exquisitely McDonagh-ish image of them all. Gleeson’s Colm Doherty, without warning, has ended his friendship with Farrell’s Pádraic Súilleabháin. “I just don’t like you no more,” he states, as if it were the simplest thing in the world. When Pádraic, wounded, attempts to rebuild the bridge between them, Colm threatens to take a pair of shears to each of his fingers until he’s finally left alone. The threat is not an idle one.
Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Is Colin Farrell at His Very Best
As the Irish Civil War rages, domestic conflict of a micro—if no less destructive—sort breaks out on the tiny fictional island of Inisherin in The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), filmmaker/playwright Martin McDonagh’s masterful drama about alienation, despair, and the physical and emotional devastation they beget. Reuniting his In Bruges leading men Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for a somber yet surprisingly funny saga about a friendship that sours in unexpected and calamitous ways, the writer/director’s latest proves a profoundly riveting and moving portrait of the consequences of not valuing niceness. Led by a titanic Farrell turn, it is—to date—the...
A.V. Club
Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan is ready and willing to discuss the ins and outs of acting, his passion for it, and what influences and inspires his quest for the ultimate truth in storytelling. But he’s also a prime example of that old maxim: the work speaks for itself. Since his breakouts in Mammal and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, filmmakers and audiences have sensed Keoghan’s all-in approach, the kind of raw honesty that keeps our eyes glued to him. And he’s translated that vulnerability to fit both epic proportions (as the superheroic Druig in Marvel’s Eternals) and intimate ones (as in Martin McDonagh’s new film The Banshees Of Inisherin).
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
A.V. Club
Ryan Murphy’s "Charlie’s Hookers" idea somehow a nonstarter with John Stamos
Another day, another attempt at getting Charlie’s Angels back on the air. But, of course, with Ryan Murphy heading things up, that concept will get a whacky new premise. Just ask John Stamos. Per EW, Stamos told The Jess Cagle Sirius XM show that the actor met with Murphy...
Santa Fe International Film Festival 2022 Winners Include ‘Scarborough’, Julian Rubinstein Docu ‘The Holly’
The 14th Annual Santa Fe International Film Festival has announced its juried award winners for the event which has run from Oct. 19-23. More than 100 filmmakers have traveled to the Land of Enchantment state to show off their cinematic wares. Says SFiFF Artistic Director Jacques Paisner, “We play strange movies, small movies and foreign films, and the audience is keen on a chance to see something they wouldn’t otherwise experience.” Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award tonight is Qatsi trilogy filmmaker Godfrey Reggio who is here with his new documentary, scored by longtime collaborator Phillip Glass and edited by Jon Kane, Once...
Polygon
The 14 best thrillers to watch on Netflix
It’s a genre that lacks the typical signifiers that something like horror, comedy, or romance might, but you know it when you feel it. Thrillers are exciting — it’s right there in the name — whether they come from the world of crime, sci-fi, or something else entirely.
A.V. Club
Tim Burton says his Batman now looks like "a lighthearted romp"
If you haven’t watched Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman in a minute, it’s worth remembering that it’s a remarkably weird movie: Structurally, it’s built, at least in its first act, as an investigative thriller, with Gotham journalists investigating some weirdo named Bruce Wayne. You see a guy get electrocuted into a smoking husk in the early going. It ends with Michael Keaton’s Batman quite comfortably murdering Jack Nicholson’s Joker. It’s not, say, Batman Returns dark, but still: Pretty grim!
A.V. Club
Ke Huy Quan reflects on reconnecting with Harrison Ford 38 years after Indiana Jones
Ke Huy Quan has had quite a year. After breaking open the multiverse in A24's smash hit Everything Everywhere All At Once in his biggest role as an adult, the onetime child actor’s career renaissance is kicking off, and he’s filmed roles in the Disney+ series Loki and American Born Chinese.
wmagazine.com
The Crown’s Season 5 Trailer Opens With Flames
The new trailer for season five of The Crown opens with Windsor Castle in flames and then Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth standing in the charred wreckage. The season is starting over with a whole new cast rising like a phoenix from the ashes. Elizabeth Debicki becomes Princess Diana in the moment in her life when she decided to start burning everything down.
A.V. Club
The Watcher
Residents surrounding the Westfield, New Jersey home which became the focal point of the new Netflix series The Watcher now have to deal with droves of fans coming to watch the house themselves. Apparently, viewers of the popular show are coming to the neighborhood in droves, causing traffic and posing a general annoyance to neighbors.
A.V. Club
Documentary Now!
Fred Armisen, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Erik Kenward, Tamsin Rawady, Rhys Thomas, John Mulaney, Zach Kanin, Rob Klein, Matthew Pacult, Tim Robinson, Madeleine Pron. Documentary Now parodies the current obsession with documentaries. Season one features six different stories and stylistic approaches paying tribute to the doc format.
A.V. Club
Wendell & Wild
Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living. While Kat raises hell at Catholic school, down in the underworld Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) perform prison labor on a hair farm, riding a tardigrade that drills holes and squirts hair gel into the enormous head of Buffalo Belzer (Ving Rhames), their demon father who runs an amusement park of the damned on his fat stomach. If that sounds like a mouthful, get ready, because Wendell & Wild spirals and curlicues more than Belzer’s ghost-filled rollercoaster. Hell Maidens, Bearz-a-bubs, shapeshifting octopuses and the rules that dictate the interaction between the underworld and the Land of the Living make for some fuzzy world-building. Selick clearly wants us to just go with it since he’s creating as many opportunities to dazzle us as possible. And maybe we should, but it bogs down large chunks of the film, as do the often sluggish line readings that affect Peele, Key and the rest of a terrific voice cast that includes James Hong as the school headmaster, and Angela Bassett as a nun with a secret.
