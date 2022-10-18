Read full article on original website
More POWER To You From MRE
The Annual Meeting of Members of Marias River Electric Cooperative is coming up NEXT Friday night, the 28th, over at the Shelby High School. Don't worry about a thing...our local 4-H clubs will be serving up the buffet dinner, & there'll be plenty of activity with various educational booths set up at the high school. High school seniors can enter at registration for 1 of 2, $500, scholarships to be drawn during NEXT Friday night's meeting. They'll leave the lights on for you too...
Shelby Cafeteria’s SPOOKY
Shelby Home & School will hosting SPOOKY Science Night this Monday night from 5:30, to 7:30, over at our Shelby Elementary Cafeteria. The Halloween FUN doesn't stop for our Shelby kids...there's Trick or Treat out at the haunted house after school on Monday. Let's go "Halloweenin'!
Business Bites: Apartments proposed for Dick’s RV Park; Mise en Place open; Great Falls Clinic optical center closing; Gibson, Milwaukee Station, Alluvion construction underway; Malmstrom contract
The city has received a rezoning application for the Dick’s RV Park Property. The developer is requesting to rezone the property from R-10 mobile home park to R-6 high density multifamily. If approved, the developer is planning to build 513 multifamily units. According to the city planning department, the...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The BIG One’s @ St. Margaret
The drawing for St. Margaret Church Fall Raffle over in Cut Bank's coming up the last Sunday of this month on the 30th. It's $5 per ticket, $$25 for 6 tickets. There's numerous prizes up for grabs from quilts to CASH! For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit with St. Margaret parishioner Amy.
Conrad Makes A Clean Sweep
Fall alley cleanup is under way this week for properties within the Conrad city limits. Don't worry about a thing, but LARGE household appliances require a discard permit, & will NOT be picked up without the permit. Likewise for demo materials, toxic & hazardous materials, branches BIGGER than 4 inches around & 4 feet long. They will NOT be picked up! For a permit or more information, please stop by Conrad City Hall on South Main, or call 271 3623. I always like to say, "A new broom sweeps clean."
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
Quilting FUN “Triangle Style”
The Triangle Quilt Squares will have their meeting this evening (Tuesday,) & it promises to be a lively one with quilts in tonight's spotlight. The Squares meeting will begin at 6:30, over at our Shelby Senior Center. I submit, with fall weather here, & another COLD Montana winter on the way, one can never have enough quilts...BTW, check out the latest Farmers Almanac for a preview of this season's Montana winter weather, or simply cut to the chase & tune into Gary Goodan for the real scoop on the weather...and then some...
Where’s The Fire?
Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls
Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 13-year-old last seen getting ready for school
BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate was shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for a 13-year-old who never arrived at school Wednesday. Leon Meineke JR, also known as Bubba or Bub, was last seen at 6:30 am Wednesday getting ready for school, but Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Leon never arrived.
Shelby’s Is Only A Week Away!
Trunk or Treat's on the way NEXT Monday night, Halloween Eve, over at the Shelby First Baptist Church. Trunk or Treat's going to run from 6, to 8, & it's going to be GREAT!. Don't worry about a thing...for more information AND directions, go to fbcshelbymt.com/trunk-or-treat.
Chester Will Be Like Motel 6
A door to door food drive is on the way to Chester, on Wednesday evening, the 26th. with the Chester students accepting canned food & non-perishables between 6:30, & 7:30. Please place your items out on your doorstep BEFORE 6:30, & "leave your porch lights on. For more information, call 899 9968. Chester, will be like Motel 6..."leaving the lights on for you," during the food drive...
SBY Brings On BBQ & Cards
Our Shelby Senior Center's throwing a BBQ Card Party tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon over at the center. The BBQ kicks off at noon with the card FUN starting at 1. Cards? You name it...pinochle, pitch & whist. It's $2 per person, & why not bring along a salad or dessert to your friends & good neighbors...
Harvest Dinner “Chester Style”
Our Savior's Lutheran Church over in Chester, is putting on their Annual Harvest Dinner this Sunday. Starting at 11:30, there'll be turkey & ham on the platters along with a salad bar & even pies too! It's a Harvest Dinner with ALL the trimmings! Don't worry about a thing, it's a freewill offering...
Conrad’s Set For The “Trot”
The Conrad FCCLA 7th Annual Turkey Trot's coming up on the last Sunday, of this month the 30th. The infamous "Trot" will kick off Sunday afternoon, the 30th, at 2, from the south side of Meadowlark School. IF you get registered BEFORE next Friday, the 14th, you'll receive a neat T-shirt as part of your early registration. It's $25, per participant, & $100, for a family (5 to 7 participants.) To get registered early & receive your free T-shirt, please contact Stacy Aaberg, with the Conrad FCCLA.
Meatballs Turkey & Fixin’s- SB Chows Down
The Lutheran Church in Sunburst, is getting set for their annual harvest dinner & bazaar coming up 1 week from this Sunday, on Sunday, the 16th. The meatballs & turkey along with all the fixings will be on the platters from noon until 3, next Sunday afternoon. Their bazaar treasures will include homemade quilts, baked goods & clever & cool craft items. Don't worry about a thing...the harvest dinner's $12, for ages 12, through adults, $7, for ages 5, to 11, & for those under 4, it's FREE! Toss me a meatball...
