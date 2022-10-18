ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Top Auburn football coaching candidate may have flown to Nebraska for meeting

There’s nothing that gets college football die-hards going like tracking the trajectory of private flights from areas of interest to others. Deion Sanders’ potential flight from Jackson, Mississippi to the Plains got many Tiger fans excited about the prospect of ‘Prime Time’ becoming the next Auburn football head coach.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What I am hearing about Auburn's AD search

Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local woman left intensive care after an accident over a week ago has died. The accident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Shepherd Drive around 7:35 p.m. while 64-year-old Jennifer Durham was dropping a friend off in Phenix City when she was hit by a Dodge Ram truck.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation underway

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting.  Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy