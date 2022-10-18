Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Creating memorable Halloween crafts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifestyle & DIY Craft Expert Lynn Lilly shares tips for creating memorable Halloween crafts & memories. For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
WSAZ
‘Legally Blonde’ at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Stanley Workman, Jr. with The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts talks about the upcoming shows for the ‘22-’23 Performing Arts Series, including Broadway’s “Legally Blonde,” the Alaskan Inuit musical group, Pamyua, the Oak Ridge Boys, and “A Christmas Carol.”
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Dylan Burko
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a split second, Dan Burko and his son Dylan saw the car in front of them flip over. “I didn’t really see anything because I was sleeping in the car,” Dylan said. Dan was on the way to drop 12-year-old Dylan off...
WSAZ
Golden Apple | Shellie Clark
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In our latest Golden Apple, WSAZ’s Rob Johnson helps us honor a local teacher who has gone above and beyond. After 11 years of teaching, Shellie Clark is as vibrant in front of her class as she was on day one. She’s a special ed teacher at Dunbar Primary, but she’s more than that.
matadornetwork.com
Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour
Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month. The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site […]
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at South Charleston High School
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at South Charleston High School before the big matchup against St. Albans Friday, October 21. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WSAZ
Graf Dental Surgery offers free dental procedure to bring new smile to a veteran
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - When it comes to the men and women who fought for our country, we can’t thank them enough for their sacrifices. So, to help give back, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg, Ohio, is giving one veteran a brand new smile free of charge. They’re giving...
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
WSAZ
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to hold “Hairy & Scary” adoption event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is hoping their Halloween adoption event will get some scary cute animals a new home. Kendall Hotmer and Andrea Jones stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more.
Neighbors react to plans for new luxury apartment complex in Hurricane, WV
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – A new luxury apartment complex is planned to take over the 20 acres of property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane, according to Mayor Scott Edwards. Residents from neighboring homes have mixed reactions to the new development. Sandy Pittman, who lives behind the property, said it’s better than other options. “We didn’t think […]
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
WSAZ
Holden Elementary students still learning from home
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, several parents of Holden Elementary School students reached out to WSAZ, claiming their children had not been in the school building for more than a school week. On Oct. 13, the Logan County School District said utility work in the city of Holden...
WSAZ
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash into a pond on Route 2 in Mason County. Troopers say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at the River’s Edge Campground. The man who died was 49 year old Scott Burdette of Walker,...
West Virginia woman says McDonald’s discriminated against her for being a Black pregnant woman
(WTRF) A woman who was terminated from McDonald’s says she was allegedly discriminated against for being a black pregnant woman. Gloria Chaney, 31, from Kanawha County, said in a complaint she was hired as a biscuit maker for McDonald’s in 2019 but in 2020 a white woman was hired for the same position who didn’t […]
WSAZ
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details
(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
Local Ohio restaurant to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – A national media and marketing company is focusing on a local Mom-and-Pop restaurant. “America’s Best Restaurants” is spending part of the day at the Coal Grove Freezette, a family owned and operated restaurant that has been in business in the town for the past 21 years. The restaurant is known […]
