ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Creating memorable Halloween crafts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifestyle & DIY Craft Expert Lynn Lilly shares tips for creating memorable Halloween crafts & memories. For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

‘Legally Blonde’ at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Stanley Workman, Jr. with The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts talks about the upcoming shows for the ‘22-’23 Performing Arts Series, including Broadway’s “Legally Blonde,” the Alaskan Inuit musical group, Pamyua, the Oak Ridge Boys, and “A Christmas Carol.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Dylan Burko

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a split second, Dan Burko and his son Dylan saw the car in front of them flip over. “I didn’t really see anything because I was sleeping in the car,” Dylan said. Dan was on the way to drop 12-year-old Dylan off...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Golden Apple | Shellie Clark

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In our latest Golden Apple, WSAZ’s Rob Johnson helps us honor a local teacher who has gone above and beyond. After 11 years of teaching, Shellie Clark is as vibrant in front of her class as she was on day one. She’s a special ed teacher at Dunbar Primary, but she’s more than that.
DUNBAR, WV
matadornetwork.com

Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour

Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month. The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site […]
RIPLEY, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Holden Elementary students still learning from home

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, several parents of Holden Elementary School students reached out to WSAZ, claiming their children had not been in the school building for more than a school week. On Oct. 13, the Logan County School District said utility work in the city of Holden...
HOLDEN, WV
WSAZ

Man, dog die after car crashes into pond

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash into a pond on Route 2 in Mason County. Troopers say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at the River’s Edge Campground. The man who died was 49 year old Scott Burdette of Walker,...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

3 face charges in connection with community vandalism

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details

(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy