ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The local actor who gave us "The Alphabet Killer" and "Screamers" is back making movies. Tom Malloy is kicking up his heels in his latest film "Ask Me to Dance." It's playing in Henrietta this month, and as lead actor, writer and for the first time, director, Malloy is busier in it than in any movie he's ever made.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO