Troy Record
North Greenbush Police Department blotter
Suspended registration: On Oct. 9, at 11:03 a.m., Tramel Williams, of Albany, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on North Greenbush Rd. near Moscatiello’s Restaurant when it was discovered that his registration was suspended. He was charged with misdemeanor operation while registration suspended, and window tint infractions. He was released to return to court at a later date.
DMV, GTSC remind drivers to stop for school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. — During National School Bus Safety Week, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) are reminding motorists to stop and wait whenever they encounter a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and “stop” sign extended. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus illegally could be ticketed and face fines and other penalties. Motorists should also watch for students as they walk or bike to school and always follow the posted speed limits.
