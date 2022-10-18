ALBANY, N.Y. — During National School Bus Safety Week, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) are reminding motorists to stop and wait whenever they encounter a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and “stop” sign extended. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus illegally could be ticketed and face fines and other penalties. Motorists should also watch for students as they walk or bike to school and always follow the posted speed limits.

2 DAYS AGO