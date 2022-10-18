ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
ATHERTON, CA
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin,. Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and. Mojave Desert. *...
HANFORD, CA
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
NEVADA STATE
Cal's Gray twins, SSU's Zandonella-Arasa honored by CalHOPE

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twin sisters Anysa and Amaya Gray have overcome a rough early life and tough start at California to succeed on and off the field. The Gray twins, who play soccer for the Golden Bears, and Sonoma State soccer player...
BERKELEY, CA
Another Sever punt block helps St. Thomas top Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian for a 46-17 win on Saturday that ran the Tommies' winning streak to six. In between Sexauer's scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a...
CLINTON, SC
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested

CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

