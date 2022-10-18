ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers open their season against the Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Lakers odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers missed the playoffs last...
New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders odds, picks and predictions

The New Jersey Devils (1-2-0) and New York Islanders (2-1-0) tangle in a Thursday night affair at UBS Arena. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Devils vs. Islanders odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. New Jersey...
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
