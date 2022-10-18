ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Two shot about five blocks from New Orleans East police station

Two people were shot Friday night about five blocks from the New Orleans Police Department's 7th District station. Police said they learned of the violence at 8:11 p.m. and first traced it to the intersection of Pressburg Street and Coronado Drive. They soon determined the victims were shot nearby, in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, about five blocks from the 7th District station in Joe W. Brown Park.
WDSU

St. Roch shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured three others. Officers responded to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Galvez Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. A man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway. The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
fox8live.com

Man, woman killed overnight in separate New Orleans highway accidents, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in separate pre-dawn highway accidents, New Orleans police said Saturday (Oct. 22). The first fatal wreck occurred around 12:12 a.m. on the westbound Pontchartrain Expressway (US 90B) at the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said responding officers found a taxi cab had crashed into the left-side guard rail. The 44-year-old man driving the cab was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Man stabbed on Morgan Street

On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
WDSU

NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
houmatimes.com

Car burglary suspect arrested in Houma

On October 20, 2022, during the early morning hours, Houma Police Officers were patrolling the residential areas along Hwy 311, between Barrow St and Hollywood Road when an officer came across a subject dressed in all black with a black cover concealing his face and black gloves. Officer exited his unit to speak with the subject, at which time the subject began running. After loud verbal commands were given by the officer, the subject continued by fleeing between residences.
HOUMA, LA

