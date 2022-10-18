Read full article on original website
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
fox8live.com
15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes committed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD searches for a 15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple crimes committed across New Orleans. Officers identified the suspect as Tevin Cooper. Officers say Cooper committed two armed carjackings, an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery on Sept. 5. The carjackings happened on Port Street and the...
NOLA.com
Two shot about five blocks from New Orleans East police station
Two people were shot Friday night about five blocks from the New Orleans Police Department's 7th District station. Police said they learned of the violence at 8:11 p.m. and first traced it to the intersection of Pressburg Street and Coronado Drive. They soon determined the victims were shot nearby, in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, about five blocks from the 7th District station in Joe W. Brown Park.
WDSU
St. Roch shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured three others. Officers responded to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Galvez Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. A man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he...
wbrz.com
VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway. The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
NOPD asks public's help in finding wanted juvenile
The New Orleans Police Department has taken the rare step of identifying a juvenile criminal suspect. Authorities say 15-year-old Tevin Cooper is wanted for multiple violent crimes.
WWL-TV
1 dead, 5 injured in two Friday night shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot, one of whom died, in a pair of shootings Friday night in New Orleans, according to police. Two victims were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the...
WDSU
Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
NOLA.com
Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
fox8live.com
Suspect accused of cutting woman; attempted suffocation during home invasion, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are looking for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s home, cut her with a knife, and attempted to suffocate her. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 19) in the 3800 block of Delachaise St. in the Broadmoor area.
fox8live.com
Man, woman killed overnight in separate New Orleans highway accidents, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in separate pre-dawn highway accidents, New Orleans police said Saturday (Oct. 22). The first fatal wreck occurred around 12:12 a.m. on the westbound Pontchartrain Expressway (US 90B) at the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said responding officers found a taxi cab had crashed into the left-side guard rail. The 44-year-old man driving the cab was pronounced dead at the scene.
houmatimes.com
Man stabbed on Morgan Street
On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
WDSU
New Orleans police search for truck possibly connected to fatal hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a vehicle it says may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 30 at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road. Police say around 8 p.m. a pedestrian was struck and killed...
fox8live.com
Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
WDSU
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
WDSU
Houma police investigating after argument escalates to man being stabbed
NEW ORLEANS — A Houma man was injured in a stabbing Thursday. According to Houma police, a person was stabbed during an argument with another man on Beaumont Street. The man arrived at an area hospital and is considered stable, according to police. Houma police are searching for a...
Mid-City restaurant grapples with crime concerns after employee was killed
NEW ORLEANS — A sign on the door of Jimmy John’s on North Carrollton in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, let customers know that the sandwich shop was now closing at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The sign also said the restaurant is cutting its hours as...
NOPD investigates after man found unresponsive inside swimming pool at a St. Claude home
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a possible drowning after a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a St. Claude home. The initial call to the police came in just before 8:30 Thursday morning. When responding officers arrived at the home...
houmatimes.com
Car burglary suspect arrested in Houma
On October 20, 2022, during the early morning hours, Houma Police Officers were patrolling the residential areas along Hwy 311, between Barrow St and Hollywood Road when an officer came across a subject dressed in all black with a black cover concealing his face and black gloves. Officer exited his unit to speak with the subject, at which time the subject began running. After loud verbal commands were given by the officer, the subject continued by fleeing between residences.
