Biden to Ask Congress to Codify Roe V. Wade Abortion Rights Protections If Democrats Keep Control

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Committee Subpoenas Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was issued a subpoena Friday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The panel on Oct. 13 said it would subpoena Trump, whose supporters stormed the Capitol as a joint session of Congress met to confirm the election of President Joe Biden.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Billionaire Ronald Lauder Gives $1 Million to GOP Group Supporting State Candidates Who Questioned 2020 Election Results

Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday

The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Steve Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months in Jail for Contempt of Congress

Former top Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for defying a subpoena from the House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The House held Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a select committee subpoena for documents and testimony.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FBI Found Documents Containing Classified Intel on Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago

The FBI found documents containing classified intelligence regarding Iran and China at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, say two people familiar with the matter. The Washington Post was first to report that the intelligence on Iran and China was found at Trump’s Florida residence and club during the...
FLORIDA STATE

