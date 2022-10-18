Read full article on original website
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office says
Update: Clay County Sheriff's Office announced at approximately 8:06 a.m. Friday, through SaferWatch, that the missing Richard P. Vandermiller has been located and is safe. No further statements have been made.
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
Forensic psychologist says man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could have experienced ‘meth-induced psychosis’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing phase for convicted killer Mark Wilson Jr. begins Monday, Oct. 24. A jury convicted Wilson last Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder for sneaking into his girlfriend’s sister’s house in 2020 and murdering her young sons Tayten and Robert Baker. He is now facing the death penalty.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office looking for two missing girls
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County detectives are asking for help locating two missing girls who they believe ran away together. Deputies say the girls were last seen in the area of SE Beech Street Wednesday. Deputies say Alyssah Tyler, 14, is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and...
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Columbia County teen found safe, deputies say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening that said the teen was kidnapped and possibly in the Jacksonville area with 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt with plaid shorts.
Eighth grader arrested for bringing gun, bullets to school in Nassau County
Investigations continue after mother, 2 children die in Nassau County house fire
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – As the Hilliard community grieves the loss of a mother and two young children who died after their home caught fire early Thursday morning, her family and investigators are looking for answers. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the western portion of Nassau County...
Bodycam footage shows what Gainesville officers experienced after being exposed to white powdery substance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One of the Gainesville police officers who was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to a dangerous drug while responding to a disturbance is speaking out about his experience. The officer, who wished to not be identified, said he feared for his life. Back in...
Man says he saw his ‘life flash’ when he was hit by 17-year-old driver fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX learned that two more motorists were also hit during last Thursday’s police chase on the Westside that sent a woman to the hospital after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office squad car crashed into her vehicle. Police did not mention the two other cars that...
INVESTIGATES: Decision that could have prevented fiery crash that shut down Buckman Bridge for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Investigates what led to a fiery crash on Interstate 295 that shut down the Buckman Bridge for hours on Friday morning. Action News Jax Investigator Emily Turner found one decision could have prevented the whole thing. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Yulee Middle School student arrested for bringing unloaded gun, bullets to school, NCSO says
Man arrested for tampering with evidence following deadly Hogans creek shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the Hogans Creek area on Tuesday night. Officials responded to a reported shooting to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Cleveland Street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Although First...
FHP: 3-year-old dies after stepping out into traffic while mother assessed damaged vehicle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old was hit and killed after stepping into traffic on J. Turner Butler Boulevard Wednesday night, as her mother checked on their disabled SUV. State troopers are releasing new details about the horrific crash, which happened just before 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of JTB between Kernan and Hodges Boulevards.
Jacksonville man convicted of murder of former neighbor resentenced to life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man previously sentenced to death in the 2012 murder of his former neighbor will now spend the rest of his life in prison. Dennis Thurnado Glover was sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
Two men arrested on weapons charges, leading to lockdown of Lake City elementary school
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two individuals were arrested following an incident which resulted in the lockdown of a Lake City area elementary school Wednesday. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, were taken into custody shortly after fleeing on foot from deputies.
Two men arrested in incident that locked down Eastside Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, two men were taken into custody for an incident that resulted a nearby elementary school to go into lockdown. An Eastside Elementary School resource deputy, Kobe Kimble, was making his security rounds around the school campus when he noticed disturbance across the street from the school.
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville
Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
