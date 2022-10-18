Scammers Are ‘on the Move' Now That the Student Loan Forgiveness Application Is Live, Warns FTC. Watch Out for 5 Red Flags

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Here’s what the decision blocking student debt forgiveness plan means
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, halting the administration’s ability to dole out up to $20,000 in relief to student borrowers. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a stay on the program Friday after an appeal from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China-Owned TikTok Denies It Could Use Location Information to Track U.S. Users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
Comments / 0