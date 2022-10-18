Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups – one far more aggressive than the other – as part of the largest 'omics' study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
News-Medical.net
TDP-43 can be useful biomarker for identifying neuropathological subtypes of frontotemporal dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is one of the most common causes of progressive dementia in working-age people. However, making a diagnosis and a prognosis is often challenging because the frontotemporal dementia spectrum includes several subtypes that differ in terms of symptoms, genetics and neuropathology, i.e., changes in the brain associated with the disease. Typically, proteins accumulating in the brain of patients with FTD and harming their neurons are either TDP-43 or tau proteins. Understanding the neuropathological changes in patients already at the diagnostic stage would be particularly helpful in terms of assessing their prognosis and possible future treatments.
News-Medical.net
Study uses pluripotent stem cell models to investigate stress response in PTSD patients
Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. The study, published October 20 in Nature...
News-Medical.net
Gene mutations in tumors impact radiation sensitivity
A new Northwestern Medicine study identifies common and rare gene mutations that impact radiation resistance and sensitivity, an important step toward providing more individualized and effective radiotherapy for patients with cancer. Radiotherapy continues to be delivered using generic schedules and doses, unlike newer targeted drug therapy that are guided by...
News-Medical.net
Link between shorter sleep in later life and multiple diseases
Human physiological processes rely heavily on sleep for proper functioning. A recent PLOS Medicine journal study determined the relationship between sleep duration of older people, i.e., 50, 60, and 70 years of age, and the incidence of multimorbidity. Significantly, the study utilized follow-up data for twenty-five years for the analysis.
News-Medical.net
Vast majority of people with gender dysphoria continue using gender-affirming hormone treatment
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty supressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
News-Medical.net
Licorice root extract shows potential as a COVID-19 treatment
Several compounds have been investigated for their potential efficacy against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogenic agent that triggered the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A recent PLoS One study explored the activity of glycyrrhizin, an herbal compound, against SARS-CoV-2. Study: Glycyrrhizin through licorice intake...
News-Medical.net
Duke biomedical engineers develop a two-pronged approach to treating pancreatic cancer
Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated the most effective treatment for pancreatic cancer ever recorded in mouse models. While most mouse trials consider simply halting growth a success, the new treatment completely eliminated tumors in 80% of mice across several model types, including those considered the most difficult to treat.
News-Medical.net
Study shows low risk of myocarditis/pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, Taiwanese scientists determined the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis among young individuals who have received messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines. Study: Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following Coronavirus Disease 2019 Messenger RNA Vaccination—A Nationwide Study. Image...
News-Medical.net
Amygdala may also be to blame for overeating, research finds
A region of the brain called the amygdala is responsible for powerful emotions like fear. Now, researchers have found the amygdala may also be to blame for overeating. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Bo Li has discovered a group of neurons in the amygdala that drives mice to eat fatty or sugary foods-;even when they're not hungry. Therapeutics targeting these neurons could lead to new treatments for obesity with minimal side effects.
News-Medical.net
Infancy acid suppression and antibiotic use are associated with celiac disease
Celiac disease (CD) is an immune-mediated enteropathy that arises due to permanent gluten sensitivity in genetically susceptible individuals. Between 1975 and 2000, CD prevalence increased fivefold in the United States. Improved recognition of a heterogeneous presentation, better screening, and increased disease awareness may be responsible for the increased diagnosis of...
News-Medical.net
Scientists discover molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms
Scientists discovered an important molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms, according to a new paper co-authored by a University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute investigator and led by the Scripps Research Institute in California. Circadian rhythms, sometimes called the "biological clock," is the cellular process that...
News-Medical.net
Scientists pinpoint a large number of genes associated with dyslexia
Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia. Around a third of the 42 genetic variants identified have been previously linked to general cognitive ability and educational attainment. The researchers say their findings, published in Nature Genetics journal, aid our...
News-Medical.net
Weight change in the early stages of Parkinson's disease may be linked with changes in thinking skills
People who gain or lose weight soon after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease may be more likely to have changes in their thinking skills than people who maintain their weight, according to a study published in the October 19, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
News-Medical.net
Butterfly wing pattern ground plan is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA, study says
Butterfly wing patterns have a basic plan to them, which is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA to create the diversity of wings seen in different species, according to new research. The study, "Deep cis-regulatory homology of the butterfly wing pattern ground plan," published as the cover story in the Oct....
News-Medical.net
Polynesian study yields new clues to genetic causes of high cholesterol
The discovery of a genetic variant that is relatively common among people of Polynesian ancestry, but incredibly rare in most other populations, is giving clues to the genetic underpinnings of high cholesterol in all people, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health geneticists in partnership with several other groups, including the University of Otago and the Samoan health research community.
News-Medical.net
Study shows increased risks of death in offspring born to mothers with hypertensive disorder of pregnancy
A disorder that can trigger abnormally high blood pressure in pregnancy is associated with increased risks of death in offspring from birth to young adulthood, finds a study published by The BMJ today. The findings, based on data from over two million individuals in Denmark, show increased risks of death...
News-Medical.net
Two small molecules reverse pancreatic acinar ductal metaplasia
Pancreatic cancer often lurks as a silent disease. With no known symptoms, it can progress undetected and spread to other organs. According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and only about 1 in 10 of those diagnosed will survive the next five years. The disease ranks as the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. because it is rarely detected in the early stages when treatment options are most effective.
News-Medical.net
Depression risk increases with number of hours worked in stressful jobs
The more hours someone works each week in a stressful job, the more their risk of depression rises, a study in new doctors finds. Working 90 or more hours a week was associated with changes in depression symptom scores three times larger than the change in depression symptoms among those working 40 to 45 hours a week.
News-Medical.net
Multiple research platforms identify environmental chemical agents that promote intestinal inflammation
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation, is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries. While researchers have identified approximately 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence risk and severity of IBD. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, leverages multiple research platforms to systematically identify environmental chemical agents that influence gastrointestinal inflammation. Their findings, published in Nature, identify a common herbicide, propyzamide, that may boost inflammation in the small and large intestine.
Comments / 0