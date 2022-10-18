JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is now closed for the season due to a change in weather and to begin preparing it for winter activities. The Rodeo Arena closed to horseback riders today, Oct. 20. Staff is no longer able to drag the arena anymore due to the ground freezing overnight. The ground has been compacted to preserve the material throughout the winter season and spring runoff.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO