buckrail.com
BCC approves petition for Hoback Junction Water and Sewer District
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved a petition for the formation of the Hoback Junction Water and Sewer District during their Oct. 18 meeting. County Attorney Keith Gingery presented the item to the Board. Fifty-one landowners, including Teton County, were identified to be included...
Rodeo Arena closes for winter
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is now closed for the season due to a change in weather and to begin preparing it for winter activities. The Rodeo Arena closed to horseback riders today, Oct. 20. Staff is no longer able to drag the arena anymore due to the ground freezing overnight. The ground has been compacted to preserve the material throughout the winter season and spring runoff.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Tetons this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. – The first real taste of winter will arrive in Jackson Hole this weekend as our extended stretch of mild fall weather comes to an end. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Ranges from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday. The Jackson Hole Valley is not included in this warning.
Exciting new movement opportunities at Dancers’ Workshop
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s definitely not news that Dancers’ Workshop (DW) offers some of the most excellent, inspiring movement classes all year long! From strength-enhancing yoga and pilates to heart-pumping Zumba and beyond, the downtown organization’s Adult Wellness offerings create daily opportunities for exciting and restorative movement. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
