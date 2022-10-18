ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

District 4 Council Race Features 2 Incumbents, Retired Cop, Police Commissioner

Right before the Antioch City Council voted last month on the city's rent stabilization ordinance, Mayor Lamar Thorpe called out "candidates," "individuals," and "policy makers calling themselves big-hearted ... who do the most cold-blooded things." "Voting against this is that," said Thorpe, who previously reminded the public an election was...
ANTIOCH, CA
Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers

Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Port Of Oakland To Continue To Buy Renwable Energy From Ebmud

The Port of Oakland will continue to purchase renewable energy from the East Bay Municipal Utility District, the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners decided last week. For the past 10 years, the Port has been purchasing energy that comes from the utility district's waste water treatment plant power generation station. This latest decision ensures that the Port will keep using this energy for the next 2.5 years.
OAKLAND, CA
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
ATHERTON, CA
County Cracks Down On Removing Guns From Prohibited Hands

San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing a firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
Man Tries To Coax Child To Leave With Him At Community Park

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma received a call from a resident Thursday night who told them a suspicious man tried to coax her young son into leaving with him earlier at the city's McDowell Park. The woman said her young child had been playing at the park when the man...
PETALUMA, CA
The Daily 10-21-22 One of the most romantic parts of SF is dimming

A San Francisco phonebook dating back to 1965 yielded two pages full of neon sign companies, and famous footage of Market Street from that era shows hundreds of the signs lighting up the night sky.  They advertised everything from hotels to bus stations; movie theaters to barber shops, dentist’s offices and clothing stores. But over time, downtown corridors were abandoned for shopping malls. Today, Market Street has only one neon sign left, while just a handful of neon sign shops remain dedicated to keeping the craft alive.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

