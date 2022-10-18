Read full article on original website
District 4 Council Race Features 2 Incumbents, Retired Cop, Police Commissioner
Right before the Antioch City Council voted last month on the city's rent stabilization ordinance, Mayor Lamar Thorpe called out "candidates," "individuals," and "policy makers calling themselves big-hearted ... who do the most cold-blooded things." "Voting against this is that," said Thorpe, who previously reminded the public an election was...
Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers
Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
Damage to flooded San Francisco high-rise may cost $20M to fix
At least 50 units have been evacuated so far in a building with roughly 400 units total.
Port Of Oakland To Continue To Buy Renwable Energy From Ebmud
The Port of Oakland will continue to purchase renewable energy from the East Bay Municipal Utility District, the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners decided last week. For the past 10 years, the Port has been purchasing energy that comes from the utility district's waste water treatment plant power generation station. This latest decision ensures that the Port will keep using this energy for the next 2.5 years.
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
County Cracks Down On Removing Guns From Prohibited Hands
San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing a firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
Brooke Jenkins leaves San Francisco DA debate early after being heckled by protesters
According to the Jenkins campaign and Alioto Veronese, the heckling went on for over 10 minutes.
Man Tries To Coax Child To Leave With Him At Community Park
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma received a call from a resident Thursday night who told them a suspicious man tried to coax her young son into leaving with him earlier at the city's McDowell Park. The woman said her young child had been playing at the park when the man...
Bay Area rapper LaRussell teams up with Vallejo restaurant in 'pay what you want' deal
"This is our gift to the community we love so dearly!"
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
The Daily 10-21-22 One of the most romantic parts of SF is dimming
A San Francisco phonebook dating back to 1965 yielded two pages full of neon sign companies, and famous footage of Market Street from that era shows hundreds of the signs lighting up the night sky. They advertised everything from hotels to bus stations; movie theaters to barber shops, dentist’s offices and clothing stores. But over time, downtown corridors were abandoned for shopping malls. Today, Market Street has only one neon sign left, while just a handful of neon sign shops remain dedicated to keeping the craft alive.
Controversial Bay Area real estate tech unicorn Roofstock lays off 20% of staff
The company, valued at nearly $2 billion, did not specify whether employees will receive severance.
A California boy disappeared in 2020. Police say he was with a teacher the whole time.
A teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, sheriff's deputies said.
How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam
Two months of responding to fake ads taught me some valuable lessons.
Police confirm car buried at Atherton home is a Mercedes convertible
Police are investigating why a car was filled with concrete bags and buried several feet deep in the yard of a $15 million Silicon Valley home.
Massive fire breaks out at closed restaurant in Bay Area strip mall
The walls and roof collapsed of a boarded-up restaurant that caught fire Friday morning in an East Bay strip mall.
Russian Hill restaurant Leopold's, on hiatus since San Francisco's 2020 lockdown, eyes return
The raucous Russian Hill favorite may get new life from a familiar face.
Bay Area commuters see country's largest drop in travel times post-pandemic, data says
The city leads the nation in decreased travel times to work according to new census data.
