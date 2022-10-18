ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi

Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB.com

CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges

Broome asks Metro Council to scrap stormwater fee proposal amid NDA mishandling; public meetings canceled. Dr. Steve learns more about an upcoming conference in Baton Rouge focusing on coastal resiliency in Louisiana. He's joined by Dr. Ed Overton with the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Unidentified: how the community comes together to solve cold cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Every year, bodies are found in Louisiana so deteriorated their identity remains a mystery to this day. Last month, experts at the LSU FACE’s Lab explained their role in tracking down missing people. This time they bring us into the world of cold cases and the unidentified.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

‘You feel trapped;’ SU homecoming shooting can traumatize, disrupt feeling of safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine people were wounded in a shooting at an after-party near Southern University’s campus in what witnesses describe as “utter mayhem.”. “It’s just horrible. So many young men and women are in the college environment there. It is Homecoming weekend. They were trying to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” says Loyola Criminal Justice Professor and former New Orleans Police Chief Ronal Serpas says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
