Fliers defy economic slowdown
Economic worries aren't grounding fliers. Driving the news: Three of the biggest airlines in the world — American, United and Delta — are expecting stronger profits this quarter than previous estimates, according to their latest earnings reports. "We continue to believe that 2023 demand for air travel will...
Winter's burden: The new heating prices for 2023
Heating costs are going to rise over the next few months, potentially posing an additional burden this winter for low-income families. Why it matters: Heating bills for Americans will likely pile up during the cold months amid soaring inflation and rising consumer prices. Low-income families may struggle to pay these higher costs and face hard choices as temperatures drop.
How hidden financial risks brought down Liz Truss
British prime minister Liz Truss is out after a shambolic six weeks. Her government was undone by a violent market reaction to its budget-busting proposal that sent interest rates soaring amid a selloff that, at first glance, looked like a classic example of capital fleeing a poorly run country. But...
Why mortgage rates are soaring
There's a funding problem brewing in the housing finance market, and it's sending mortgage rates up at a much faster clip than benchmark Treasuries. The big picture: Large buyers of mortgage bonds — i.e. the Fed and the big banks — have dropped out of the game. The lower demand has pressured the value (or price) of mortgage bonds, sending yields soaring.
Instacart postpones its IPO
Grocery delivery app Instacart has decided to push its highly anticipated IPO into 2023, believing the current stock market is too volatile, as first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by Axios. The big picture: Only 65 companies have gone public on U.S. exchanges this year, which represents...
Overwhelming majority of workers are actually putting in the effort
Eighty-one percent of workers say they're putting in as much effort — or more — as they were six months ago, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Conference Board. Why it matters: With so much talk lately of "quiet quitting" — a viral term loosely defined...
New ocean tech fund makes waves
Propeller, a fund that invests in companies tackling climate change via ocean solutions, unveiled its first $100 million venture fund on Thursday. Why it matters: This is the first major blue economy venture fund, and it could help catalyze other players in the climate tech world to look to the sea for new opportunities.
Prime Medicine prices IPO for CRISPR 3.0
Prime Medicine, a Cambridge, Mass.-based gene editing company founded by Harvard biochemist David Liu, has raised $175 million in its IPO and will begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Why it matters: The biotech world views this as CRISPR 3.0, from the same man who invented CRISPR 2.0. It's also...
Federal deficit was cut in half last year, Treasury Department says
New numbers from the Treasury on Friday give the Biden administration something to brag about, for now: The federal budget shortfall was chopped in half in the last fiscal year (which ended last month), falling to $1.38 trillion. Driving the news: Federal outlays were $6.3 trillion, down more than 8%...
Messaging the metaverse
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet made waves when she banned the corporate memo. Now she’s communicating with her employees in the metaverse. Why it matters: By 2024, the metaverse could be an $800 billion opportunity — and embracing this new channel of communication could be key to remaining competitive and relevant.
Snap stock plunges amid record slow revenue growth
Shares in Snap Inc. plummeted more than 20% Thursday after the camera app reported its slowest-ever quarter for revenue growth since going public in 2017. It also declined to provide revenue or earnings guidance for the fourth quarter, given uncertainty in the economy. Why it matters: Wall Street was looking...
Debt ceiling hijinks just got riskier
The defenestration of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss suggests that the risks of an American debt-ceiling standoff could be higher than when such tactics were last deployed. Why it matters: Midterm elections in the U.S. could put Republicans in control of the House of Representatives. This raises the specter of a replay of the debt-ceiling brinkmanship that broke out roughly a decade ago.
