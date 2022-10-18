Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D.C. property managers to pay $10M for discriminating against voucher holders
Three D.C. real estate firms will pay $10 million for discriminating against renters who use Section 8 vouchers, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday.Why it matters: Racine says the penalty is the largest in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history, sending a strong warning to management companies that discriminate against voucher holders. Details: The settlement comes out of a lawsuit Racine filed against DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, Infinity Real Estate, and several individuals, for making it difficult or impossible for Section 8 holders to rent in 15 buildings across wards 1, 2, and 3. The consequences for...
Major airlines oppose U.S. push for flight delay compensation
Some of the biggest airlines in the U.S. are opposing the Department of Transportation's plans to show travelers which carriers will voluntarily compensate passengers for delays, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The DOT is looking to secure more assistance for travelers facing tremendous delays and cancellations, but not all airlines...
Canada's ban on all handgun sales goes into effect
Canada's new nationwide handgun sales ban went into effect Friday. Why it matters: The ban is Canada's latest move to reduce gun violence and slow the number of handguns in circulation. Details: The ban will bar anyone from buying, selling or transferring handguns within Canada, and it will stop people...
Elon Musk: Global recession could last until spring 2024
Tesla founder Elon Musk said Friday that he is "guessing" that a global recession could last until spring 2024. Why it matters: Musk joins other notable industry titans in expressing concerns about the state of the economy and a potential economic downturn. Details: Musk's comments came in response to a...
EQT holding onto school bus empire, selling other bus operator
When most people think of school buses, it's likely about controlled chaos or driver shortages. When private equity giant EQT thinks about school buses, it's about profits and a job not yet done. Driving the news: EQT in early 2021 paid $4.6 billion to buy Cincinnati-based school bus operator First...
Messaging the metaverse
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet made waves when she banned the corporate memo. Now she’s communicating with her employees in the metaverse. Why it matters: By 2024, the metaverse could be an $800 billion opportunity — and embracing this new channel of communication could be key to remaining competitive and relevant.
Thousands of Floridians are affected by long COVID
Nearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID say they've also experienced the often disabling aftereffects known as long COVID, according to recent CDC data. Driving the news: The rate of those reporting long COVID symptoms was highest in West Virginia (49%), compared with the state with the lowest rate of people reporting long COVID: Vermont (22%), Axios' Tina Reed writes.
Barilla faces lawsuit over its Iowa-made pastas
Some people aren't very happy that Barilla, which advertises itself as Italian, may be a bit more Iowa-talian. Driving the news: Pasta purchasers Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost sued Barilla over the company's claim that its noodles are made in Italy. The company's logos show Italian flag colors and the...
