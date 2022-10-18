Three D.C. real estate firms will pay $10 million for discriminating against renters who use Section 8 vouchers, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday.Why it matters: Racine says the penalty is the largest in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history, sending a strong warning to management companies that discriminate against voucher holders. Details: The settlement comes out of a lawsuit Racine filed against DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, Infinity Real Estate, and several individuals, for making it difficult or impossible for Section 8 holders to rent in 15 buildings across wards 1, 2, and 3. The consequences for...

1 DAY AGO