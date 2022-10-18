Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing in 2023
The average retired worker, worker with disabilities, and widow(er) should bring home well over $100 extra per month next year.
USPS New Changes Coming Up In Your Neighbourhood
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET
SSI Beneficiaries Will Get Their COLA Increase in December. Here's Why
Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are getting an 8.7% cost of living increase (COLA), starting in January of 2023. However, SSI recipients will get their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below. If you're not sure how much of a benefit bump you're getting,...
USPS price hike takes effect this month
(NEXSTAR) – The holidays may be months away, but holiday peak pricing is already going into effect at the United States Postal Service. “Peak-season pricing” starts Sunday, October 2 and lasts through January 22, 2023, USPS said. Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select and Retail Ground prices are all affected, though international products […]
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive
The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why
The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
USPS Suspends Service After This Date
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.
With Heating Bills Rising, Here Are 8 Ways to Lower Your Bill This Winter
Here’s something that’ll send a shiver down your spine: Heating your home is going to be noticeably more expensive this winter. In fact, Americans are about to see the largest spike in their heating bills in more than a decade. But we’ve got eight tips to help you lower your own heating bill.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
4 Worst Things To Buy at Costco in October
As fall kicks into full swing, you might be saying to yourself, "Maybe I should head off to Costco and stock up on some essentials." Of course, many shoppers save a lot at Costco during all times of...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
Food Stamps: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits By 12.5% Starting Oct. 1
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal year 2023. Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing...
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
SFGate
What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?
How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
Motley Fool
Americans Have an Average of Nearly $60,000 in Cash. Here's Why That May Be a Bad Thing
Having assets in cash is good -- but only to a point. It's important to have money in cash for emergencies. Too high a cash balance could mean denying yourself a chance to grow your money. If your emergency fund is good to go, consider opening a brokerage account to...
Comments / 0