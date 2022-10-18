Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Andrew Nembahrd impresses in debut for Indiana Pacers, leads team in minutes
The 31st overall pick impressed on both ends in his NBA debut.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain
The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots.
Four star guard Cam Scott talks Auburn, recruiting
Auburn Basketball and head coach Bruce Pearl are always finding ways to improve, even if it means getting a jump start in recruiting. The target that is getting the most buzz recently is Cam Scott, a four-star guard from Lexington, South Carolina. Scott is still in the early stages of his recruitment but has fielded from a handful of programs including Auburn.
Commanders' QB Wentz to IR; will miss at least four games
WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games. Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and face his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Taylor Heinicke is set to start for Washington against Green Bay on Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up. The Commanders have not said how much time Wentz is expected to miss. Initial reports pegged it at four to six weeks, but the team would not confirm that estimate. Wentz broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand during the second quarter of Washington’s game at Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 13. He finished the game and helped the Commanders beat the Bears 12-7 to snap their losing streak at four.
