Bangor, ME

Z107.3

This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King

Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

The Maine Discovery Museum Is Throwing A ’90s Party!

At Maine Discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones. Coming...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Area Witches Can Work Their Magic at A Fun Witch Walk

Everyone is invited to don their best witch costumes and walk from Brewer to Bangor in order to take part in the Witch Dance. The last Maine Witch Walk was held in 2019 before the pandemic caused everything to be canceled. A proud Brewer witch, I was there, with my camera in hand, to record the fun. And that's what this is all about. Fun. It's about getting together with friends and strangers in fun costumes to shake your butt and broom and feel some camaraderie and connection to others.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Finelli Pizzeria In Ellsworth Is Under New Ownership

For many years, Finelli Pizzeria has been serving up some of the best food around, at their location at 12 Downeast Highway, in Ellsoworth. Now under new management, the owner Aaron, hit up Facebook to say hello to customers, old & new. Finelli Pizzeria is a multiple award winning NY...
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
Q97.9

Oops, Maybe the Largest Flagpole in the World Won’t Be in Maine

Town officials in Columbia Falls are now talking about a possible moratorium on big projects like the proposed $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park. Plus, in planning for the biggest flag ever flown in the United States on a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, they have passed a resolution asking the developer to set aside $150,000 with the town for costs associated with its planning.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
Z107.3

Haunted House Warns Visitors It’s ‘Interactive, So You Will Be Touched’

Let's get this right out of the way: I'm not a huge fan of being spooked. Perhaps it's an amped-up sense of self-preservation or a sense of embarrassment about the weird yipping dog noise I make when someone tries to jump me. Either way, I'll be the first to let folks know that if they try to scare me, I will swing (as a reflex, not intentionally).
penbaypilot.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of Little Food Pantry in Rockland

ROCKLAND — Rioux Meinersmann, a youth member of the First Universalist Church in Rockland, cut the ribbon on the newly installed Little Food Pantry at 345 Broadway. Rioux planned and built the pantry over the past year as another way to address hunger in the community. The sign states,...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

High hopes for beetle release in Camden Hills to help save hemlock

CAMDEN — Camden Hills State Park is adding yet another distinction to its growing list. It has already welcomed the highest number of visitors among Maine’s state parks for the last three years running. Its new trail marking system has been useful in helping lost hikers, and now, eyes are on a certain tiny insect with the potential for saving a certain native tree species.
CAMDEN, ME
Z107.3

Massachusetts Man Dies in a Crash on I-95 in Pittsfield

A Massachusetts man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield. Police say 21-year-old Ralph Derosiers of Wilmington, Massachusetts died as the result of a crash on Friday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police began receiving...
PITTSFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor to consider tiny home parks to address housing crisis

BANGOR — Bangor is in the process of allowing developers to construct tiny home parks to address the current housing crisis. Planning Officer Anne Krieg explained the importance of these properties. “Right now, you can put a tiny home anywhere in the city of Bangor as long as you...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

