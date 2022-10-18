Read full article on original website
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
At Maine Discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones. Coming...
Everyone is invited to don their best witch costumes and walk from Brewer to Bangor in order to take part in the Witch Dance. The last Maine Witch Walk was held in 2019 before the pandemic caused everything to be canceled. A proud Brewer witch, I was there, with my camera in hand, to record the fun. And that's what this is all about. Fun. It's about getting together with friends and strangers in fun costumes to shake your butt and broom and feel some camaraderie and connection to others.
Here in our little corner of the United States, there are plenty of things we're known for: Lobsters, moose, blueberries, Stephen King, pine trees, Paul Bunyan, lighthouses...heck many folks know us as "that state that's part of Canada?!" (even though we're not!) But for one man, who lives hundreds of...
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
It was back in 2018 when it was announced that Toys R Us at the Bangor Mall Blvd. was closing. Since then, folks in the Bangor area have had limited options since then when it comes to children's toy stores. But that's all about to change. According to the Bangor,...
Finally a conclusion in the epic saga that is Harriet The Wayward Central Maine Emu!. If you've been following along then you know that Harriet The Emu has been missing for about 6 days now as she escaped a Central Maine farm during the crazy win and rain storm we got last Friday.
For many years, Finelli Pizzeria has been serving up some of the best food around, at their location at 12 Downeast Highway, in Ellsoworth. Now under new management, the owner Aaron, hit up Facebook to say hello to customers, old & new. Finelli Pizzeria is a multiple award winning NY...
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
Town officials in Columbia Falls are now talking about a possible moratorium on big projects like the proposed $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park. Plus, in planning for the biggest flag ever flown in the United States on a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, they have passed a resolution asking the developer to set aside $150,000 with the town for costs associated with its planning.
Let's get this right out of the way: I'm not a huge fan of being spooked. Perhaps it's an amped-up sense of self-preservation or a sense of embarrassment about the weird yipping dog noise I make when someone tries to jump me. Either way, I'll be the first to let folks know that if they try to scare me, I will swing (as a reflex, not intentionally).
Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of Little Food Pantry in Rockland
ROCKLAND — Rioux Meinersmann, a youth member of the First Universalist Church in Rockland, cut the ribbon on the newly installed Little Food Pantry at 345 Broadway. Rioux planned and built the pantry over the past year as another way to address hunger in the community. The sign states,...
High hopes for beetle release in Camden Hills to help save hemlock
CAMDEN — Camden Hills State Park is adding yet another distinction to its growing list. It has already welcomed the highest number of visitors among Maine’s state parks for the last three years running. Its new trail marking system has been useful in helping lost hikers, and now, eyes are on a certain tiny insect with the potential for saving a certain native tree species.
A Massachusetts man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield. Police say 21-year-old Ralph Derosiers of Wilmington, Massachusetts died as the result of a crash on Friday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police began receiving...
As the real estate market continues its crazy trend, it's becoming ever-harder to find brand new homes that are still for sale. Most that you come across have already been purchased moments after they've hit the market. If a brand new home in Central Maine is something you've always dreamed...
Bangor to consider tiny home parks to address housing crisis
BANGOR — Bangor is in the process of allowing developers to construct tiny home parks to address the current housing crisis. Planning Officer Anne Krieg explained the importance of these properties. “Right now, you can put a tiny home anywhere in the city of Bangor as long as you...
Don’t miss the 13th Season premiere this weekend!. The countdown to the thirteenth season premiere of "The Nite Show With Danny Cashman" is on. This Saturday night, our buddy Dan is back with a very cool guest. Author and Bangor Maine Police Department Facebook writer Tim Cotton, will be...
It's no secret that folks these days are stressed out. People everywhere wear the worries of the world on their shoulders, and on their faces. Smiles can be hard to come by on some days. But the floral industry is hoping to change that, even if for one small moment,...
