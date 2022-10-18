Read full article on original website
The Rangers third pair needs to be better? Or are poor numbers a product of their role?
It has only been 5 games for the Rangers, and we’ve seen some excellent play from the Rangers. The overtime loss to San Jose showed the Rangers aren’t perfect, with some areas for growth. One area is that the Rangers third pair needs to be better, as it has been shaky and inconsistent. Comprised of Zac Jones and Braden Schneider, they represent two high ceiling players, but also young prospects that don’t have a full season under their belts. So there is room to grow and hopefully improve as they continue to get more NHL experience under their belts.
Jimmy Vesey a healthy scratch in latest Rangers lines
It looks like Jimmy Vesey will be a healthy scratch in the latest Rangers lines, per Mollie Walker. While that may give the impression Vesey is in, later line rushes showed Vesey as the odd man out, with Goodrow-Chytil-Kravtsov as the probably third line. Given how bad the Rangers looked on Thursday night, a little shakeup isn’t surprising. Plus there was a need to get Vitali Kravtsov back in the lineup, and it’s good to see he isn’t on the fourth line.
Sloppy Rangers fall in OT to San Jose in David Quinn’s Super Bowl
In David Quinn’s return, and what was likely his Super Bowl, the sloppy Rangers allowed him to walk away with a win. Excluding the third period, they were fine defensively, and it was their inability to generate sustained offense that was puzzling. The Blueshirts still generated enough chances that James Reimer wound up being a story for San Jose, but it wasn’t the same amount in the first four games. They were also amazingly sloppy with the puck with numerous neutral zone turnovers that led to chances. This sloppiness burned them later.
NY Rangers Game 5: Rangers vs Sharks
The Rangers have a second straight game against an old friend, welcoming back David Quinn and the San Jose Sharks tonight. Of course “friend” might be loosely defined here, as Quinn did himself no favors in his last year in New York, especially with the mismanagement of the top prospects. He’s having that kind of an issue now with San Jose, to entertaining results. The Sharks are bad, there’s no other way to put it. But they still have some high end skill that can score. Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl, and Logan Couture are still very good.
Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers
As expected, Dryden Hunt did not clear waivers. Hunt was claimed by Colorado today, which is another example of a well run team making a low key shrewd move. Since the Rangers play Colorado on Tuesday, we can bet the house that Hunt will score. That’s usually how it goes for former Rangers playing against them for the first time.
Around the Farm: Othmann, McConnell-Barker, Grubbe score in CHL
Brennan Othmann, Bryce McConnell-Barker, and Jayden Grubbe all scored for their respective CHL teams last night, continuing their point per game (or close to it) paces for the season. Othmann has 8 goals and 15 points in 9 games. McConnell-Barker has 4 goals and 8 points in 9 games. Grubbe has 3 goals and 12 points in 7 games, all strong starts.
Around the Farm: Jayden Grubbe continues an almost 2 point per game pace
Jayden Grubbe is off to a hot start for Red Deer in the WHL. Through six games, he has a line of 2-9-11, putting him at nearly two points per game to start the year. Grubbe was a questionable pick at the time, but at least he is taking the right steps to improve and provide some offense to the intangibles that led to the Rangers drafting him.
Around the Farm: Maxim Barbashev with 3 assists in Moncton win
It’s been a while since the Rangers have had a prospect in the QMJHL. Maxim Barbashev is having a nice start to his season, adding 3 assists in Moncton’s 5-4 win last night, giving him 4 goals and 9 points in 9 games this year. Barbashev was an overage draft pick this year by the Rangers in the 5th round, and there is hope he’s a late bloomer. Putting up a point per game in his age-19 season is a good start.
