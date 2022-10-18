Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wjle.com
U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule
The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar
Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
'Gridlock' traffic and wrecks return on I-65 following the pandemic
For some drivers in Williamson County, it feels like traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels... or worse.
Fire destroys Spring Hill home
A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
radio7media.com
City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants
THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT LEWISBURG CITY HALL MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4:30 OR BY VISITING LEWISBURGTN.GOV/CAREERS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS NOVEMBER 2ND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-1544.
smithcountyinsider.com
Brush Creek Haunted Barn October 2022
The Brush Creek Haunted Barn will be at 34 Luther Allen Lane. It will take place October 21st ,22nd ,23rd- October 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st from 7-10 pm. Donations will be accepted at the entrance. All donations received will benefit Smith County Humane.
Columbia streetscape project moves forward
The $2.1 million project will be the largest investment in the Columbia Arts District to date, according to Mayor Chaz Molder.
wjle.com
Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project
The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff and Manchester Police to conduct night fire training Oct. 24, 25 and 27
Sheriff and Police departments would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department will be conducting night fire training on October 24, 25, and 27th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
radio7media.com
Goats, Music and More Festival Returns
THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
newstalk941.com
Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident
An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
wgnsradio.com
Operation Fall Brakes to enforce aggressive driving
Dramatic increases of drivers committing road rage and aggressive driving on Interstate 24 prompted “Operation Fall Brakes,” an enforcement and education effort to curb these behaviors in Rutherford County. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said “Operation Fall Brakes” is a combined effort to make it safer on Rutherford County roads...
Brentwood police catch burglary suspects red handed; 1 still at large
Alleged home burglars were caught in the act, burglarizing homes in Brentwood.
Comments / 0