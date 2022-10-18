ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

wjle.com

U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule

The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar

Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire

Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
COOKEVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants

THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT LEWISBURG CITY HALL MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4:30 OR BY VISITING LEWISBURGTN.GOV/CAREERS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS NOVEMBER 2ND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-1544.
LEWISBURG, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Brush Creek Haunted Barn October 2022

The Brush Creek Haunted Barn will be at 34 Luther Allen Lane. It will take place October 21st ,22nd ,23rd- October 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st from 7-10 pm. Donations will be accepted at the entrance. All donations received will benefit Smith County Humane.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project

The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
SMITHVILLE, TN
tntechoracle.com

Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act

The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
SPARTA, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
BRENTWOOD, TN
radio7media.com

Goats, Music and More Festival Returns

THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
LEWISBURG, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident

An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Operation Fall Brakes to enforce aggressive driving

Dramatic increases of drivers committing road rage and aggressive driving on Interstate 24 prompted “Operation Fall Brakes,” an enforcement and education effort to curb these behaviors in Rutherford County. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said “Operation Fall Brakes” is a combined effort to make it safer on Rutherford County roads...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

